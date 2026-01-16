Cyril Ramaphosa likened to IShowSpeed as he cuts through village at back of bakkie

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s flood damage assessment visit to Limpopo this week has triggered an unusual mix of praise, humour and criticism on social media, with some users likening the scenes to those associated with American streamer IShowSpeed, whose public appearances often draw crowds of excited youths running alongside him.

Ramaphosa arrived in Limpopo on Thursday afternoon aboard a white helicopter to assess the impact of recent storms that destroyed homes and infrastructure across several villages and townships.

Residents waded through mud for a glimpse

In Tshakuma, near Makhado, residents navigated muddy terrain and waterlogged paths to welcome the president. Some walked through tall grass and others waded through pools of water to catch a glimpse of him.

He was received by Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba and provincial ANC secretary Reuben Madadzhe before being escorted through flooded residential streets. Dressed in sneakers to manage the slippery conditions, Ramaphosa walked along narrow pathways through yard walls and flood debris.

Later in the day, the president visited Mbaula village, where at least 38 houses were destroyed. This is where the search for a five-year-old boy believed to have drowned was underway.

He was accompanied by Ramathuba, Madadzhe and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Ramaphosa toured the village from the back of a bakkie, drawing large numbers of children who ran alongside the moving vehicle.

Online sensation

The images quickly circulated online, prompting a flood of reactions.

Some users viewed the moment as light-hearted and symbolic.

One commenter, Norman Siphei, remarked that the group was “moving like IShowSpeed”. Another, Thapelo James, coined the term “IShowRamaphosa” to describe the scene. Others welcomed the president’s presence. Linda Somtala described the visit as “a good gesture to the affected families”. And Tinotenda Kundiona said the scenes reflected a country that remained blessed.

However, several users raised concerns about safety and substance. Pat Maponya criticised the lack of traffic control. He warned that children were running alongside moving vehicles in violation of the Road Traffic Act. Kgomotso Tinyane argued that the imagery promoted unsafe and undignified modes of transport. It normalised travelling at the back of bakkies in cold and difficult conditions, he added.

There were also questions about the practical impact of the visit. Carlos Healthyè Vhadau asked what exactly was being celebrated. Lebogang Masia said communities would ultimately judge leaders by whether promises made during such visits were fulfilled. Madimetja Shadung suggested that the children who ran alongside the convoy may have expected tangible assistance rather than symbolism.

Visit elicited mixed reactions

“Cyril, please give those kids at least R100 each. They have been running alongside you, thinking you will produce something,” wrote Shadung.

Despite the mixed reactions, the visit struck a chord with many affected residents. Charles Fachie summed up the prevailing hope on the ground. He said he simply wished that help would reach those affected sooner rather than later.

The Limpopo visit once again underscored the delicate balance between symbolic leadership and material relief. It showed how moments of visibility can inspire connection, criticism and expectation — all at the same time — in an era where public leadership unfolds instantly on social media.

