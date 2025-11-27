Cyril Ramaphosa labels Donald Trump decision not to invite SA to G20 regretful

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed disappointment after US President Donald Trump decided not to invite South Africa to the 2026 G20.

The summit is set to take place in Miami, Florida.

Ramaphosa’s said this in a media statement on Thursday morning after Trump posted on his official X account that “… at my direction, South Africa will not NOT [sic] be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year…”

South Africa hosted the 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit last weekend at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. The summit took place from November 22 to 23 despite a boycott of the summit from the US and Trump.

In his X post, Trump continued to peddle misinformation by saying the US did not attend the first G20 Leaders’ Summit on African soil because “they are killing white people in South Africa and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them…”

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said South Africa “does not appreciate insults” from any country about SA’s G20 membership.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted the regrettable statement by President Donald Trump on South Africa’s participation in the 2026 G20 meetings. The G20 South Africa 2025 Leaders Summit, attended by several heads of state and goverment, was hailed by all those who attended the summit as one of the most successful summits.

“The summit produced a declaration that affirmed the indisputable strength and value of multilateralism in response to the most pressing challenges facing the world. As the United States was not present at the summit, instruments of the G20 Presidency were duly handed over to a US Embassy official at the headquarters of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation,” said Magwenya.

“As one of the founding members of the G20, South Africa has always valued the spirit of consensus, collaboration and partnership that defines the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

“In keeping with this approach, the United States was expected to participate in all the meetings of the G20 during South Africa’s presidency, but unfortunately, it elected not to attend the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg out of its own volition,” said Magwenya.

“We are, however, pleased that US entities such as businesses and civil society organisations participated in large numbers in G20-related activities such as the B20 and the G20 Social. South Africa values their participation.

“South Africa is a member of the G20 in its own name and right. Its G20 membership is at the behest of all other members. South Africa is a sovereign constitutional democratic country and does not appreciate insults from another country about its membership and worth in participating in global platforms.

“South Africa respects the sovereignty of all countries and will never insult or demean another country or its standing and worthiness in the community of nations,” added Magwenya.

“South Africa will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20. We call on members of the G20 to reaffirm its continued operation in the spirit of multilateralism, based on consensus, with all members participating on an equal footing in all of its structures,” he said.

He said it was regrettable that despite the efforts and numerous attempts by Ramaphosa and his administration to reset the diplomatic relationship with the US, Trump continues to apply punitive measures against South Africa based on misinformation and distortions about our country.

