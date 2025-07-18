‘Cyril Ramaphosa, resign now, arrest all implicated by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’ – MKP

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) led a shutdown march to the Union Buildings in Tshwane calling for the immediate resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The march also demonstrated support for KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

This comes after allegations made by Mkhwanazi that Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu was tangled in corrupt dealings within the South African Police Service (SAPS). The meddling included the sudden disbandment of the political killings task team.

Memorandum

According to the memorandum drafted by MK Party national organise Joe Ndhlela, on behalf of the MK Party, the party chose Mandela Day, which is marked for service and reflection to highlight their concerns against government.

Ndhlela said in the memorandum that the MK Party used the day to reflect on the state of the country. And to stand against what they described as ongoing injustice and corruption under the current administration.

The memorandum further notes July as the month of injustice. They connected this to the July unrest of 2021.

The MK Party also accused Ramaphosa of working with the DA. It said this was in a deliberate plot to destroy the state through the Government of National Unity.

“We believe that Mr Cyril Ramaphosa is not fit to lead our country. And he must do the honourable thing and resign immediately. We are so disappointed at President Ramaphosa for calling a media briefing to tell the country that Minister Mchunu is going to be put on special leave and that he is establishing a commission of inquiry.

Opposed to commission of inquiry

“Ramaphosa knows that the reports of commissions are delivered to his desk and gather dust. This is an urgent matter. It does not require reporting between three and six months by some commission,” reads the memorandum in part.

They said the commissions of inquiry serve as a shield to those close to Ramaphosa.

The MK Party also demanded that those implicated by Mkhwanazi be immediately arrested. They also want Mchunu be fired effective immediately.

The party also demanded that the judicial commission be replaced with a court case for the alleged criminals. Also an immediate reinstatement of the political killings task team. An immediate unsealing of the CR17 bank statements, and accountability on the Phala Phala scandal.

The MK Party has granted the government 14 days to respond to the demands.

