‘Cyril Ramaphosa security head bribed Phala Phala suspects to keep quiet’: IPID

An explosive report by the police watchdog has found that the head of security to President Cyril Ramaphosa used bribes to silence suspects linked to the theft of millions of rand from the president’s Phala Phala farm.

The report, compiled by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and declassified after a legal battle led by ActionSA, concludes that Major General Wally Rhoode orchestrated unlawful actions following the 2020 burglary.

Conducting parallel probe

IPID found that instead of opening a formal case, Rhoode and his associates conducted a parallel investigation outside the confines of the law. Suspects were apprehended, interrogated and, crucially, bribed to conceal the circumstances surrounding the theft of around R8-million in foreign currency.

Among the most damning findings, the report records: “Bribery of suspects to conceal the events that took place at Phala Phala on 09 February 2020.” It further establishes that there was “unlawful apprehension of suspects” and “unlawful interrogation of suspects”, underscoring the extent to which due process was bypassed.

In a sweeping indictment of procedure, IPID notes that the operation amounted to “conduct[ing] an undercover investigation” without lawful authority, while also confirming that officers were involved in “not reporting a crime in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.”

The findings show that the operation bypassed SAPS protocols entirely. No case docket was registered, no official investigation was initiated. Instead, state resources were deployed in what IPID determined to be an unlawful investigation into what was effectively a private matter.

Ramaphosa’s advisor person of interest

The report also identifies Bejani Chauke, Ramaphosa’s senior advisor, as another person of interest. IPID found that Chauke travelled with Rhoode during parts of the operation and benefited from state resources despite not being authorised under SAPS VIP protection policies.

The timeline sharpens the contrast. The conduct unfolded in 2020, at the height of South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdowns, when businesses collapsed and livelihoods were lost. While citizens faced economic hardship, the report details state-funded travel, hotel stays and cross-border movements undertaken under questionable pretences.

IPID further found that Rhoode misrepresented the purpose of official travel and instructed subordinates to undertake surveillance under the guise of presidential protection duties. Public funds were used in what the report describes as fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Additional breaches include failing to report a crime, conducting investigations outside a legal mandate, and falsifying official records. The report also notes that the security breach at the president’s farm was not recorded in SAPS’ 2020/2021 annual report.

The watchdog has since recommended that formal disciplinary action be instituted against Rhoode and Constable HH Rekhoto, finding that their conduct warrants charges under SAPS regulations.

IPID concluded that the misconduct “detrimentally affects the image of the Service” and justifies an expedited process and has called for feedback on when such proceedings will be initiated and how they will be finalised in line with its oversight mandate.

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