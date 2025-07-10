Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that he will address the nation on Sunday evening over national security concerns.

This development follows a statement released by the Presidency that Ramaphosa would attend to allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi when he returns from the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit in Brazil.

Ramaphosa noted that Mkhwanazi made serious claims against senior leaders in the South African Police Service and in government.

This includes Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, who is accused of disbanding a police task team responsible for investigating political killings.

Pressure mounts on government

Mkhwanazi also alleged that Mchunu had a relationship with incarcerated businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and North West politician Brown Mogotsi.

Mchunu, however, on Wednesday distanced himself from Mogotsi and Matlala.

Mchunu’s denial coincides with the escalating speculation that politically connected criminal syndicates have compromised senior police officials.

“The president undertook to attend to this development on his return from Brazil, in view of the implications for national security.

“President Ramaphosa has been seized with this matter recently and will, following various consultations, take the nation into his confidence at 7pm on Sunday,” said Vincent Magwenya, the spokesperson for the president.

Political parties and religious organisations, among others, have intensified pressure on the government since Mkhwanazi made the allegations in a media briefing on Sunday.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party opened a case on Wednesday, followed by the DA, which laid a criminal complaint at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Thursday.

The DA and the EFF have also filed a complaint with the Parliament’s ethics committee, stating that Mchunu has breached ethics.

Call for commission of inquiry

Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane also wrote to Ramaphosa calling for the intervention of the Special Investigating Unit and suspension of those implicated.

Maimane called for a judicial commission of inquiry, stating that it is necessary to investigate claims made by Mkhwanazi.

However, he said having the police investigate the police might be challenging.

“The crisis we face is about the capture of our police, our courts, and our institutions of justice,” said Maimane.

In response to these allegations, Thoko Didiza, the Speaker of the National Assembly, assigned the portfolio committees of police, justice and constitutional development and the joint standing committee on intelligence to probe the allegations as presented by Mkhwanazi.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content