Cyril Ramaphosa urges regional unity as conflicts worsen across Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised concerns about growing instability across Africa, warning that ongoing wars and political crises are depriving millions of people of peace and development.

He delivered the message during the opening of the 4th Mozambique–South Africa Bi-National Commission in Maputo, Mozambique, on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa said the continent is facing some of its most difficult security challenges in years, zooming into the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the civil war in Sudan, and the political deadlock in South Sudan.

“We should continue to advance peace in our region and on the continent through dialogue, mediation, and peacekeeping.

“Civil strife, conflict and war are robbing entire generations of the peace, stability, and development that are their due,” said Ramaphosa.

Largest trading partner

He warned that the global environment is becoming increasingly unstable, with multilateralism and the rules-based international order coming under pressure.

For this reason, he said regional partners must strengthen cooperation, particularly in areas of peace, security and economic development.

Trade and investment formed part of the discussion, as Ramaphosa highlighted Mozambique’s position as South Africa’s largest trading partner in the region.

More than 300 South African companies operate in Mozambique, and both governments want to expand investments in sectors such as energy, transport, minerals, and manufacturing.

“By way of example, we should build on the progress with the Maputo Development Corridor. It is a major transportation network and economic zone linking our two economies.

“Facilitating the movement of goods and people between countries has contributed to stronger ties and is having a positive multiplier effect in other critical sectors such as tourism,” said Ramaphosa.

Hydropower projects commended

Speaking on energy, Ramaphosa noted the contribution of the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric dam to South Africa’s electricity supply and commended Mozambique’s new hydropower projects.

He also welcomed continued collaboration on natural gas and is set to inaugurate a new Sasol facility for gas development in Inhambane province later in the day.

A memorandum on energy cooperation will be signed during the session to strengthen joint work in the sector.

Ramaphosa said both countries must take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area to strengthen regional trade and build economic resilience.

He stressed that South Africa and Mozambique share linked futures and that their cooperation must continue to grow across all areas, including cultural and people-to-people relations.

