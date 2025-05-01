Cyril Ramaphosa vows NHI rollout as Cosatu marks 40 years of worker struggles

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) for the support they continue to show for key legislation, which the government has passed in the last few months.

The president was speaking at the trade union federation’s May Day rally in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, on Thursday. He mentioned that the Basic Education Law Amendment (Bela) Act, the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act and the Expropriation Act would not have been passed if Cosatu did not “stand firm”.

NHI to be implemented

Ramaphosa then mentioned that the NHI would be implemented “whether they like it or not”.

“Cosatu and the alliance, you played your role with other laws. Even while we are in the GNU, we are able to make sure that the wishes of our people are fulfilled. Be it the Bela Act or Expropriation Act. All that has happened because of you,” he said.

These laws have faced opposition from the Democratic Alliance (DA), which is the second-largest party in the government of national unity (GNU). The party has filed papers in the High Court to challenge the recently signed Expropriation Act. They believe it is unconstitutional, both substantively and procedurally.

Cosatu’s role lauded

Ramaphosa mentioned Cosatu’s role in the fight against apartheid. And he encouraged them to continue fighting for the rights of the working class. This year, Cosatu is celebrating 40 years since its establishment in Durban.

“The struggle for the rights of the working class continues. You are the evidence that Cosatu is an undying federation… It was Cosatu which led the struggle for a minimum wage as set out in the Freedom Charter. Today we have a minimum wage…” according to Ramaphosa.

It was the founding congress and rally when the first president of Cosatu, Elijah Barayi, sent a clear warning to the apartheid government to do away with the dompass,” he said.

Pass laws

The apartheid-era Pass Laws Act of 1952 compelled black people over the age of 16 to carry a passbook. The government abolished this law in 1986. Ramaphosa believes Cosatu’s legacy should always be celebrated.

“On this day, we pay tribute to the leaders and members of Cosatu. They sacrificed so much for the achievement of democracy and the advancement of the rights of workers. Their contributions must never be forgotten,” Ramaphosa reiterated.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content