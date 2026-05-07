DA appoints George Michalakis as party’s new parliamentary leader

The DA has elected George Michalakis as its new parliamentary leader, placing him at the helm of the party’s legislative and oversight agenda in parliament.

The DA’s caucus held the election for the position on Thursday morning in Cape Town.

According to a statement issued by the party, Michalakis will now push for key DA reforms, including proposed legislation to replace broad-based black economic empowerment and measures aimed at barring individuals who have been impeached from holding public office.

His appointment follows the election of Geordin Hill-Lewis as the DA’s federal leader.

Oversight of the executive

However, Hill-Lewis opted to remain in his role as mayor of the City of Cape Town rather than move into national government, leaving the party to appoint a new leader in the National Assembly.

The DA says it is confident that Michalakis will lead its parliamentary caucus with “vigour and principle”.

His mandate will also include strengthening parliamentary oversight of the executive and ensuring tighter scrutiny of government decisions and public spending.

“The DA believes South Africans deserve a parliament that works for and represents them,” the party said in a statement

Michalakis was the party’s chief whip in parliament before being elected to this position.

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