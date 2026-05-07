DA appoints George Michalakis as party’s new parliamentary leader

The DA has elected George Michalakis as its new parliamentary leader, placing him at the helm of the party’s legislative and oversight agenda in parliament.
The DA’s caucus held the election for the position on Thursday morning in Cape Town.
According to a statement issued by the party, Michalakis will now push for key DA reforms, including proposed legislation to replace broad-based black economic empowerment and measures aimed at barring individuals who have been impeached from holding public office.
His appointment follows the election of Geordin Hill-Lewis as the DA’s federal leader.
Oversight of the executive
However, Hill-Lewis opted to remain in his role as mayor of the City of Cape Town rather than move into national government, leaving the party to appoint a new leader in the National Assembly.
The DA says it is confident that Michalakis will lead its parliamentary caucus with “vigour and principle”.
His mandate will also include strengthening parliamentary oversight of the executive and ensuring tighter scrutiny of government decisions and public spending.
“The DA believes South Africans deserve a parliament that works for and represents them,” the party said in a statement
Michalakis was the party’s chief whip in parliament before being elected to this position.
- George Michalakis has been elected as the Democratic Alliance’s new parliamentary leader.
- He will lead the party’s legislative and oversight agenda in Parliament, focusing on key reforms.
- Planned initiatives include replacing Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) legislation and barring impeached individuals from public office.
- Michalakis replaces Geordin Hill-Lewis, who chose to remain as Cape Town mayor after being elected DA federal leader.
- The DA expects Michalakis to strengthen parliamentary oversight and ensure government accountability.
His appointment follows the election of Geordin Hill-Lewis as the DA’s federal leader.
However, Hill-Lewis opted to remain in his role as mayor of the City of Cape Town rather than move into national government, leaving the party to appoint a new leader in the National
His mandate will also include strengthening parliamentary oversight of the executive and ensuring tighter scrutiny of government decisions and public spending.
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Michalakis was the party's chief whip in parliament before being elected to this position.