DA bans ‘racist’ label in internal contests

The DA has warned members against “negative campaigning” in internal leadership contests, as the party moves to prevent the use of inflammatory labels, including the word “racist”, to discredit contenders in the run-up to key organisational processes.

Asked whether the national office had received any complaints from provinces, DA national spokesperson Jan de Villiers referred questions to Desiree van der Walt, the party presiding officer for the North West Congress, where claims of racism have surfaced. This includes threats that white DA councilors would not be retained if a black leader is elected to head the party in the province, mentioned as part of attempts to turn support away from certain candidates ahead of leadership nominations closing next week.

Van der Walt did not respond to questions at the time of going to print, and several other DA councillors contacted referred their questions to constituency leader in North West’s city of Matlosana in Klerksdorp, Jeanne Adriaanse.

On Thursday, Adriaanse insisted that the party has “zero tolerance” for negative campaigning and insinuations, regardless of who the target is, and the warning was delivered to local members during a meeting last weekend.

“There is no space for insinuations and negative campaigning,” Adriaanse said, warning that members who engage in smear tactics could face internal consequences if complaints are formally lodged.

Adriaanse said the party supports robust internal democracy, but campaigning must be conducted in a way that builds support rather than destroys reputations.

“The DA, as a democratic party, believes that everyone must bring out the vote in the way they deem it fit,” she said. “But I have zero tolerance for insinuations.” She said the warning was delivered at an open meeting after members raised questions about what constitutes negative

campaigning.

Adriaanse said she had already requested affidavits from anyone with verifiable information about improper conduct, saying that allegations should be put in writing so they can be tested through internal processes, and disciplinary action can follow where necessary.

“I need affidavits because if they want to cause division, I need an affidavit immediately to address this with disciplinary action,” she said.

The DA’s North West internal leadership process has attracted growing interest, with multiple party figures reportedly linked to leadership ambitions, although the nomination and vetting processes remain ongoing.

Adriaanse said while some individuals had circulated messages indicating they had accepted nominations, the process had not yet closed, and not all potential contenders had formally declared.

Sunday World heard that contenders included current provincial deputy leader Cornel Dreyer, DA MPL Hendriette van Huyssteen, DA MPL Chris “CJ” Steyl, DA Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Sello Seitlholo, and DA councillor in Rustenburg Luan Snyders.

Another DA MPL and current provincial chairperson, Freddy Sonakile, is said to be considering challenging for the provincial leader post as well, but he has yet to throw his name in the hat.

Outgoing provincial leader Leon Basson is expected to step down at the conference.

Adriaanse said internal division at a time of heightened community frustration over service delivery failures in Matlosana would be damaging, citing ongoing challenges such as cable theft, potholes, sewer problems and water shortages affecting residents and schools.

“Matlosana deserves better. We should rather focus on all the problems there,” he said.

Adriaanse said her focus was to keep party structures united and to ensure that any allegations of misconduct were dealt with through official channels rather than through rumours.

“If there is any truth in this,” he said, “then I must follow it up.”

The DA is expected to finalise internal leadership candidates once nominations close and vetting is completed.

