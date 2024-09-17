DA blames Mashaba for Tshwane crisis as ActionSA exits coalition

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba of misleading the Tshwane government as the party exits the multi-party coalition without securing a confirmed partnership for the future.

This development follows Mashaba’s announcement that ActionSA’s Senate has officially ratified the party’s departure from the coalition.

DA claims opposition within ActionSA against move

Willie Aucamp, the DA’s national spokesperson, alleged that even within ActionSA there was significant opposition to this move.

He pointed out that the current administration had made notable improvements in Tshwane’s financial management and audit outcomes. And it had developed a credible strategy to achieve comprehensive energy independence.

‘Useful idiots of anti-constitutional forces in SA politics’

“Mashaba has turned ActionSA into the useful idiots of anti-constitutional forces in South African politics. And in the process [he] has jeopardised the future of the capital city,” said Aucamp.

He noted that ActionSA claims credit for positive results on service delivery under the municipality. This is overlooking mayor Cilliers Brink, he said.

Aucamp described ActionSA as deceitful and betrayers. He also insists that the fights and willingness to remove Brink and break up the coalition had nothing to do with service delivery.

EFF coalition will bring in chaos, hate and violence

“The only way ActionSA’s ploy can work is if its new coalition includes the EFF. This will enthrone the party of chaos, hate, and violence as kingmakers in a new Tshwane coalition.

He said the DA will work overtime to ensure that Tshwane does not drown into the plans of ActionSA. This they believe would ruin every good thing that the multi-party coalition achieved.

“While Mashaba is intent on destroying ActionSA, which will surely be eviscerate in the 2026 local government election, the City of Tshwane should not face the same fate,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content