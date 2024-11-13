DA defends its rainbow ambitions amid apartheid flag fiasco

In the wake of recent controversy surrounding the “Stop Bela Bill” march, Solly Malatsi, spokesperson for the Democratic Alliance (DA), has firmly stated the party’s commitment to the democratic principles symbolised by the national flag of South Africa.

DA second deputy federal chairperson Solly Malatsi said in a recent interview with Sunday World that the DA’s participation in the march should not be misconstrued as support for the display of the apartheid-era flag colours.

Malatsi’s comments come after ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula criticised the DA’s involvement in the march. The march was held early last week, and featured a parade of blue, white, and orange. These are the colours associated with the apartheid flag.

Mbalula accused DA of promoting apartheid flag colours

AfriForum and Solidarity organised the march, with support from the DA and the Patriotic Alliance. Mbalula expressed his dismay during a briefing at the ANC’s headquarters.

“From orchestrated marches to the Voortrekker Monument to openly exclusionary rhetoric. The DA’s pattern of behaviour speaks volumes about its intentions and underlying values.”

In response, Malatsi defended the DA’s presence at the march. He clarified that the party’s colours are distinctly blue. And that the others present belonged to a different organisation.

“I think it is unfair to attribute the colours of your host to a visitor on the day. There is nothing positive Mbalula can say about the DA; let’s start there,” Malatsi stated. He asserted that the primary focus should be on the DA’s support for the march against the Bela Bill. This they view as a critical issue.

Malatsi further reiterated the DA’s allegiance to the South African national flag.

DA clarifies stance on SA flag

“The DA stands for the SA flag. That is our national symbol and something where we stand.” He argued that attempts to associate the DA with the apartheid flag are misguided. And that they detract from the real issues at hand.

The “Stop Bela Bill” march has sparked significant political debate. With various parties interpreting the symbolism and implications of the event differently. The Bela Bill has been a contentious piece of legislation. It aims to amend current educational policies, and has met with both support and opposition from various sectors of society.

The ANC has accused the DA of aligning with exclusionary rhetoric. However, Malatsi insists that the DA’s participation was solely to voice opposition to the Bela Bill. Not to endorse any other ideologies or symbols present at the march.

He said the DA’s stance remains focused on advocating for educational reforms that align with their values. as well as the broader democratic principles upheld by the nation’s flag.

He sought to reassure the public of the DA’s dedication to a unified and democratic South Africa. The party’s participation in the march was a stand against specific legislative measures. Not an endorsement of divisive symbolism, he said.

DA still opposed to Bela Bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill in September. However, he has decided to postpone the implementation date for clauses 4 and 5 by three months. Basic Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube, boycotted the signing ceremony for the bill.

The DA had also taken a hardline about the matter, saying the party would be taking legal action if necessary. It strongly opposes these clauses. The party argues that their implementation could lead to the deprivation of mother-tongue education. This for children in single-medium schools.

