Politics

DA delegates raise concerns over lily-white leadership

By Bongani Mdakane
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The DA yesterday held its federal congress to pave the way for the election of new leaders who will guide the party to greater heights amid the tense political landscape in the country.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

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  • The DA yesterday held its federal congress to pave the way for the election of new leaders who will guide the party to greater heights amid the tense political landscape in the country.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Bongani Mdakane, Boitumelo Kgobotlo.
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