DA delegates reject proposal for deputy federal leader post

The atmosphere inside the Gallagher Convention Centre was tense and noisy on Saturday as delegates at the Democratic Alliance’s Federal Congress decisively rejected a proposal to create a new position of deputy federal leader.

The proposed amendment, brought forward by Tshwane councillor Pogiso Mthimunye and seconded by Emfuleni caucus leader Duncan Mthembu, was aimed at reshaping the party’s top leadership structure.

It proposed that the federal congress formally elect four key figures: the federal leader, the deputy federal leader, the federal chairperson, and the deputy federal chairperson.

“The federal congress elects the federal leader, the deputy federal leader, the federal chairperson, and the deputy federal chairperson,” read amendment number 36, clause 6.1.4.

Falling short of threshold

Despite gaining a slim majority of 50.08% of the vote, the amendment fell short of the required two-thirds majority needed for constitutional changes within the party.

As the results were announced, the hall erupted.

Some delegates shouted in frustration, calling loudly for a revote. Others shook their heads or sat in silence, absorbing the outcome. The buzz of discontent echoed through the venue, briefly interrupting proceedings.

However, party officials were quick to shut down any suggestion of reconsidering the vote.

Outside the main hall, small groups of delegates gathered in animated discussions, some expressing disappointment while others defended the outcome as a necessary adherence to party rules.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content