DA deliberately leaked reshuffle request to calm angry farmers, insiders claim

Democratic Alliance (DA) insiders have told Sunday World that details of the party’s proposed cabinet reshuffle were deliberately leaked to sections of the media. This was in an attempt to reassure disgruntled farming constituencies that John Steenhuisen’s tenure as agriculture minister was coming to an end.

The controversy erupted on Wednesday when reports emerged that Steenhuisen was set to be moved from the agriculture portfolio as part of a broader shake-up of the DA’s representatives in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“Following a careful assessment of the DA’s team in the Government of National Unity, I have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa setting out several changes to the Democratic Alliance’s representation in the national executive.

“It is my judgement that the renewed team announced today will strengthen the DA’s contribution to government and give better effect to the mandate received from 3.5 million voters in the 2024 elections,” said Hill-Lewis in a statement.

The party later confirmed that it had proposed changes to its ministerial team.

Intentional leak

However, insiders say the information was intentionally allowed into the public domain to signal that the DA had taken note of criticism directed at Steenhuisen by some in the agricultural sector over his management of the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

Steenhuisen will be replaced by Willie Aucamp while he is demoted to the position of deputy minister of trade and industry.

“The push is more about the farmers that are already not voting for the DA. They are hoping they are able to change their minds because they usually support the Freedom Front Plus,” a source said.

Ramaphosa informed beforehand

The source also revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa should not have been caught off-guard by the DA’s public announcement.

According to an insider familiar with engagements between the party and the presidency, Ramaphosa had been informed beforehand that the DA intended to make its preferred deployments public before any official announcement from the presidency.

While it remains unclear whether the president approved of the timing, the source insisted the move did not come as a surprise.

“Geordin Hill-Lewis insisted that before any reshuffle happens, the party needed to announce its changes at a party level first,” the insider said.

The developments have fuelled tensions within the GNU, with some ANC members viewing the DA’s announcement as an attempt to influence the process before the president had exercised his constitutional powers.

‘People are reading too much into this’

Despite reports that Ramaphosa had convened an urgent ANC Top Seven meeting amid growing speculation over a reshuffle, ANC insiders dismissed suggestions that the governing party was preparing an immediate response.

Sources familiar with internal discussions said ANC secretary-general (SG) Fikile Mbalula is currently in Mozambique, making it difficult for the party’s top leadership to convene and take a formal position.

“People are reading too much into this. The SG is not even in the country and several leaders are unavailable. It would be difficult to have a meaningful discussion on an issue of this magnitude without key officials present,” an ANC insider said.

Insiders insisted that the party’s Top Seven would have its meeting in its usual slot on Monday and it would be followed by the National Working Committee meeting.

ANC accuses DA of disrespect

Meanwhile, the ANC used the opportunity to launch a blistering attack on its GNU partner, accusing the DA of displaying selective respect for the Constitution and resisting transformation.

In a statement released on Thursday, the party said the DA’s conduct exposed what it described as “an uncomfortable contradiction at the heart of the DA’s politics”.

“This is the same party that constantly claims to be the champion of constitutionalism but has repeatedly attacked, questioned and undermined President Cyril Ramaphosa whenever he exercises powers expressly entrusted to him by the Constitution,” the ANC said.

The governing party argued that appointing and dismissing ministers is a constitutional power reserved for the President and cannot be dictated by coalition partners.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) we saw the DA make public announcements presented as a directive to the President and expect South Africans to quietly accept its own deployment decisions without question,” the ANC said.

A swipe at DA transformation policies

The party also renewed its criticism of the DA’s opposition to transformation policies, arguing that meaningful equality cannot be achieved without addressing the legacy of apartheid and colonialism.

“South Africans recognise that there can be no equal opportunity between those who inherited privilege and those who inherited poverty and exclusion from years of colonialism and apartheid,” the statement said.

The ANC further criticised the DA’s proposed changes involving the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, warning that key economic portfolios should not become “a dumping ground for under-performers or factional opponents”.

The party said it remained committed to advancing transformation, inclusion and economic justice while continuing to work with its GNU partners in the interests of stability and nation-building.

The DA had not responded to Sunday World’s questions by the time of publication. This story will be updated once they respond.

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