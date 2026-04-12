DA diversity claims face test at congress

Claims by outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen that the party has built a pipeline of black leadership are set to be tested at its federal congress, where delegates are expected to elect new leadership.
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- Outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen claims the party has developed a strong pipeline of black leadership.
- This claim will be scrutinized at the party's upcoming federal congress.
- Delegates at the congress are expected to elect new DA leadership.
- The leadership election is seen as a critical test of the party’s commitment to transformation.
- Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.