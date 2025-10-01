DA elated over Julius Malema’s guilty verdict: ‘He demonstrates thuggery’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has hailed the guilty verdict against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, saying it exposes the alleged violent culture of his party.

The Eastern Cape Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday found Malema guilty of discharging a firearm in public during the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations in 2018.

Magistrate Twanette Olivier, however, acquitted Malema’s co-accused and bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman.

Promoting criminality

DA spokesperson on police, Ian Cameron, said the case was more than Malema’s actions. He said Malema tends to promote criminality, chaos, and violence.

“From the outset, video footage showed Malema firing a real weapon. I said so then because the recoil, muzzle flash, and handling were consistent with a live firearm. Today’s conviction confirms what was always obvious. Malema recklessly fired a gun into the air in front of thousands of supporters,” Cameron said.

“A man who fires live rounds at a political rally demonstrates exactly the kind of thuggery the EFF is prepared to unleash on South Africa,” he added.

Cameron criticised those who defended Malema at the time. He said some cheered and insisted that Malema fired a toy gun.

Cameron claimed these were “deliberate lies” in an effort to protect Malema from being held accountable. He highlighted that South Africa’s gun laws apply equally to everyone.

“It is essential that rogue actors, such as Malema, are held accountable for their conduct. At the same time, it must be made clear that law-abiding citizens should not be punished or burdened as a result of the unlawful actions of a few. Yet this is exactly what the current Firearms Control Amendment Bill seeks to do,” Cameron said.

EFF blames political agenda

Sinawo Thambo, EFF spokesperson, said the case has always been dragged due to political agenda. He claimed that the guilty verdict only shows off attempts to drag the EFF and its leadership through the mud.

“We are not shocked by the outcome of this judgement. Because the racist right-wing Donald Trump has openly issued an instruction for the arrest of the President regardless of whether there is a legitimate case or not.

“This has created a political climate in which the judiciary is influenced by imperialist and right-wing agendas rather than evidence and fairness. This judgement is part of a wider pattern. As the CIC has faced a series of politically motivated prosecutions in the past,” said Tambo.

He said the EFF will continue to seek legal advice to appeal the matter. He highlighted that it is rather “hypocritical” that Snyman was acquitted of all charges. Although he was accused of giving the gun to Malema.

