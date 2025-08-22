DA, IFP, EFF side with MK Party in Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi claims probe

The ad-hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has resolved to also probe the instability within the Crime Intelligence component of the SAPS.

This after ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli argued that adopting this as part of the committee’s scope would infringe on the work that should rather be handled by their sister committee, the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.

Ntuli said investigating the instability within the Crime Intelligence component of the SAPS would require familiarity with the substance of what they do and not only the nature of their work.

Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence

“It is difficult for us to really imagine how effective we will be able to make a determination about the instability or otherwise of the crime intelligence. Unless we are immersed not just in the nature but the actual work that they do,” said Ntuli.

“I’m suggesting we should not deal with this as part of the scope. Because it belongs to the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence. So, basically, our proposal is that it should be removed,” he added.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) MP Ashley Sauls agreed with this notion. He said that adopting the sentence as it is would mean that the committee now has a broader scope to focus on.

Sauls said as an ad hoc committee, they should have a more focused approach on the allegations and all things related.

He said as the committee unfolds the allegations, it would show whether there are instabilities within the Crime Intelligence. But it should not be part of their scope.

PA agrees with ANC to remove part of the scope

“I feel that broadens the scope once again. And as the ad hoc committee, we are supposed to look into the action allegations. So we agree with the removal,” said Sauls.

However, the MK Party argues that allegations should be dealt with as presented and tabled before parliament.

They believe that matters should be dealt with as they come and as tasked. And they shoul avoid “reconfiguration” of the allegations brought by Mkhwanazi.

The DA, IFP, and EFF agreed with the view of the MK Party.

DA, EFF, MK Party wants scope left as is

EFF leader Julius Malema said: “We agree that this stays. Because in the allegations of Mkwanazi, he makes reference to Crime Intelligence. And he mentions individuals from Crime Intelligence.

“So, we can’t investigate part of the allegations of Mkhwanazi. Everything that comes from him must be investigated by this committee. Including whatever is related to Crime Intelligence.”

