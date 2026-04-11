DA leadership race heats up as candidates pitch competing visions

The race to lead the Democratic Alliance gathered pace on Saturday, as delegates at the party’s federal congress got to hear about the visions of two contenders vying for the top job.

With the outcome set to be announced on Sunday, both Geordin Hill-Lewis and Sibusiso Dyonase used their speeches to appeal to party members gathered at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, each framing the future of the DA in distinct terms.

Leadership shapes party

Hill-Lewis struck a reflective and values-driven tone, placing leadership at the centre of the party’s direction.

“Leadership shapes the tone, leadership shapes the culture, leadership decides if the party is inward-looking or outward-looking, stagnant or growing, obsessed with itself or focused on the people that we exist to serve,” said Hill-Lewis.

He emphasised that the party should not revolve around individuals but democracy. He urged unity around a shared mission which he said is to grow the DA into the biggest political force in the country.

Hill-Lewis said growth is not simply about power, but purpose. He said the party must be strong enough to shape the future of South Africa while staying rooted in its values.

However, he warned that competence alone would not be enough to win over voters. While acknowledging that good governance remains the DA’s greatest strength, he said South Africans also want empathy and understanding from political leaders.

“South Africa is, of course, hungry for a party that can govern, that can fix our towns and cities but it is also hungry for a party that understands what life is like for ordinary people struggling to get by.

“A party that listens and shows up and takes people seriously. So, the DA must combine competence with humility, principle with humanity, and discipline with warmth – that is the kind of politics that I believe in and the kind of politics that I believe South Africa is looking for, and it is the kind of leadership I want to offer,” said Hill-Lewis.

He said people should not be fighting for basic services and the daily battles that are faced by citizens show that stronger leadership is needed.

Party systems are future

Dyonase, on the other hand, delivered a more structured and organisational pitch, presenting himself as a leader focused on unity, systems and long-term stability within the party.

He appealed directly for support, asking members to entrust him with leadership of the party “that we all love and are custodians of”.

Dyonase laid out a programme built on internal strengthening and external partnerships. He pledged to invest in training and development for activists to improve efficiency and professionalism, while also committing to leadership grounded firmly in the party’s core values.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration, saying the DA must build strategic relationships with professionals and civil society to broaden its support base.

His speech also highlighted the need for stability in governance, particularly within the Government of National Unity, where he said the party must play an active role in shaping policy.

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