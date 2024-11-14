DA marches against proposed high electricity tariff increase

The DA has accused Eskom of forcing South Africans to pay excessive electricity tariffs to make up for the power entity’s mistakes.

The party is arguing that the proposed 40% increase would further cripple vulnerable citizens and businesses and force prices across the board to skyrocket.

The DA marched on Thursday from Tshwane House to the offices of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to deliver a memorandum opposing the exorbitant hike in electricity rates.

Solly Msimanga, the Gauteng DA leader, said the party has always warned that Eskom was failing its infrastructure, and citizens are now feeling the financial pressure.

He asserted that the electricity price increase was a result of failure to plan and ensure that discipline was maintained.

He blamed the ANC for the challenges faced by Eskom, claiming that the DA has always raised concerns that there was no long-term plan for electricity demand in the future.

Electricity debts

“We started telling them to use the money that we as taxpayers are paying to make sure that infrastructure is developed and maintained, and they said, ‘No, there will be little money for us to be corrupt’,” said Msimanga.

He claimed that when they suggested that South Africa needed more power plants, the ANC disregarded their advice and began planning for three stations during the emergency, which he claims led to more issues.

Msimanga expressed concern that the municipality was struggling to plan for the settlement of its electricity debts and that residents were now being forced to pay more until they could no longer afford it.

“We are saying to Nersa: Don’t ever allow Eskom to continue doing what they are doing.

“What plans have they put in place to show that there are reforms taking place from within?

“I am worried that the residents of places like Johannesburg are now being threatened with reduction in terms of load,” he added.

