DA Minister Macpherson pulls trigger on ANC’s Mshengu

The drama at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure continues after Minister Dean Macpherson fired advocate Kwazikwenkosi Mshengu as chairperson of the department’s subsidiary, the Independent Development Trust (IDT).

Macpherson, who has been accused of purging ANC cadres from the department, axed Mshengu on Monday following allegations that the minister was interfering in the operational affairs of the IDT.

At the centre of the fallout between Macpherson and Mshengu is believed to be the R800-million PSA oxygen plant tender.

Macpherson first wrote to Mshengu a fortnight ago, asking him to state reasons why he should not be removed, a move the latter had rebuffed, saying it was misguided and based on a lack of understanding of the IDT and legislative prescripts that govern the body.

Extension of a cold war

The tussle between the two has been dubbed an extension of a cold war between Macpherson and his deputy, Sihle Zikalala.

The Sunday World understands that Mshengu intends to drag Macpherson to the courts for the decision to remove him, which he believes is unlawful and illegal.

However, Macpherson insists that Mshengu was not eligible to be appointed to the position in the first place.

In his letter, Macpherson states that he has lost confidence in Mshengu, stating that he believes it is in the best interests of the IDT for Mshengu to go.

“My reasons are you were ineligible to accept nomination and appointment as the board’s chairperson, conducted yourself as the chairperson, and continue to do so,” wrote Macpherson to Mshengu on February 3.

“You [and the board] have taken inadequate steps to rectify the fact that the board does not have the requisite number of trustees in terms of clause 10 of the Trust Deed for the trustees to take valid decisions.”

PSA oxygen plant tender

The letter reads further: “Once I took office as the executive authority, you [and the board] failed to inform me of the decision taken in November 2023 that vacancies in certain trustee offices must not be filled, despite this being mandatory in terms of clause 9 of the Trust Deed, to advise me that the decision was unlawful and to notify me that you would proceed to comply with your duties in terms of clause 9 of the Trust Deed.”

Macpherson also raises concern about the PSA oxygen plant tender he has taken keen interest in, saying Mshengu “acted hastily to accept the IDT management’s view, despite having at least prima facie and uncontested proof of tender irregularities riddling this tender and its process”.

He further says Mshengu’s responses to his letter of intention to remove him were not convincing and have led him to take the decision that pulling the trigger was the only way to enforce his will.

“Your responses in your letter have persuaded me that your continued role as a trustee is not in the trust’s interests. In the circumstances, you are forthwith removed as a trustee of the IDT.”

