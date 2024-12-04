DA, MKP, EFF slam Ramaphosa mini cabinet reshuffle

The DA, MK Party and EFF have condemned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to remove Thembi Simelane from her post as minister of justice and constitutional development and reassign her to the human settlements department.

The DA called the move a betrayal of public trust and a serious failure of leadership.

Glynnis Breytenbach, DA spokesperson on justice and constitutional development, said this move is nothing but a blatant attempt to avoid accountability and sidestep the urgent need for integrity in the Cabinet.

She said Simelane has been at the centre of a corruption scandal that has shaken the country.

Controversial loan at the centre of her problems

Simelane has admitted to taking a R575 600 alleged loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company linked to the now-defunct VBS Bank fixer Ralliom Razwanane while Polokwane mayor.

“While the president has finally addressed the untenable conflict of interest of having a minister of justice accused of corruption, his decision to simply move her somewhere else does not address the underlying issue, she stands accused of corruption and is subject to investigations.

“The indecisiveness of the President, who has explicitly committed to fighting corruption, is especially shocking and quite blatantly insincere. Mister President, our country deserves better. Remove Simelane from your cabinet in the interest of our Republic,” said Breytenbach.

Targeted for her opposition to Batohi second term

Nhlamulo Ndhlela, MK Party spokesperson, said the decision was not about making the cabinet more effective but was a calculated attempt to silence a “principled leader” who refused to support Ramaphosa’s agenda.

He claimed that the main reason behind the reshuffle is Simelane’s opposition to renewing Advocate Shamila Batohi’s term as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Ndhlela added that the NPA under Batohi’s leadership has consistently failed to deliver justice in cases linked to the state capture.

He said removing Simelane from the justice department was Ramaphosa taking control of the justice system

Ramaphosa is protecting himself

“This is the same Mr Ramaphosa who has yet to account for his own unresolved scandals, including the Phala Phala affair and questionable campaign financing. His continued use of the state capture narrative to distract from his failures is as transparent as it is cynical.

“Minister Simelane’s removal is not only an attack on her integrity but also a betrayal of South Africans who demand real justice and accountability. Her principled stance against political expediency and her commitment to upholding the rule of law have made her a target for an administration determined to stifle dissent,” said Ndhlela.

Leigh-Ann Mathys, EFF national spokesperson, said the only cabinet reshuffle that would make meaningful change to the lives of people is the removal of the corrupt and oversized government.

This is not about service delivery

She said the government continues to steal from the people of South Africa to support the lavish lifestyle of a few political elites.

“The appointment of individuals with dark clouds hanging over them, such as Thembi Simelane, despite unresolved allegations of corruption linked to VBS Bank, is a clear indication that this reshuffle is not about service delivery or good governance.

“The DA-ANC government continues to recycle compromised leaders, using these reshuffles to shield corrupt officials and create an illusion of accountability,” said Mathys.

She said it was shameful that Simelane’s questionable personal loan and links to stolen funds have not disqualified her from holding a leadership position.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content