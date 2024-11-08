DA must leave GNU tonight if Zille so wishes – Mbalula

ANC day-to-day running boss Fikile Mbalula has dared the DA to leave the government of national unity (GNU) if the blue party so wishes.

Mbalula launched a scathing attack on DA chairperson Helen Zille for consistently taking a shot at the ANC and characterising the GNU as a coalition between the ANC and DA.

After Zille recently revealed that big business had begged the DA to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa from EFF and MKP, Mbalula said enough was enough.

According to Mbalula, being threatened by the DA every day was not going to be tolerated anymore.

This, he charged, because the ANC formed the GNU and did not go to the DA “with a cap in hand” begging for their support.

“Zille exposes herself to pushing herself into a position of undue influence within the GNU while undermining the ANC’s foundational role,” said an angry Mbalula.

“We need to make it clear: if the DA wants to leave the GNU, they can leave tonight or tomorrow. Anytime they want to leave, they can go.

“The divisive narrative they are pushing lacks both historical truth and relevance to our current transformation efforts. Zille’s intent is clear, and that is to delegitimise the ANC’s leadership and derail the transformative projects central to our NDR.”

Mbalula said Zille was not going to win as the ANC remained steadfast on its mission to deliver according to its manifesto and promises.

Vitriol might be perceived as truth

He was not going to stop rebuffing Zille, even if he has to do it every week, for if Zille’s vitriol is left unchallenged, it had the potential to be perceived as the truth.

Said Mbalula: “There is a lie trafficking by Helen Zille, and if we do not respond, it then becomes a fact in the minds of our people.

“We did not lose power; we were reduced in our majority but still the largest party. That is why we work with everyone in the GNU, including the DA, but it does not mean we must be abused by the DA.”

