DA national leaders are dishonest and disloyal – Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has accused the DA national leadership of dishonesty and disloyalty.

Mashaba implied that the DA has betrayed his party, emphasising that ActionSA cannot afford to always look over its shoulder when in a coalition with the DA.

To prove his point, he stated that the party was ready to officially part ways with the DA in Tshwane on Thursday.

The ANC intends to table a motion of no confidence against the City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink after a long battle to remove him from the position.

Development of black communities

In an interview on Wednesday for the upcoming Sunday World Engage podcast, Mashaba explained that the cutting of ties was essential for the development of black communities in the municipality.

Despite previously stating that he would not work with the ANC due to its alleged corruption, Mashaba said he was now open to forming a coalition with the Cyril Ramaphosa-led party, noting that he believes the two parties would focus on inclusive growth within communities.

He stressed that, unlike the DA, the ANC should not assume that joining forces with ActionSA meant it would avoid accountability.

Mashaba accused the DA of abandoning the multiparty charter formed with ActionSA and other parties to join the government of national unity (GNU), viewing this as a breach of trust.

He claimed the DA failed to consult other multiparty charter parties before joining the GNU.

According to Mashaba, he learnt about the DA’s seriousness to join the GNU when the party announced it during the signing of the statement of intent as one of the first parties to join the GNU.

National leadership accused

He also noted that the DA has been trying to form a coalition with the ANC in Tshwane to undermine ActionSA.

The two parties are reportedly in discussions once again, alongside talks between ActionSA and the ANC, aiming to gain control of the City of Tshwane, similar to recent developments in Johannesburg.

Mashaba claimed that the national leadership was behind this and that both parties wanted to stick together in order to cover up each other’s scandals, including the Ramaphosa-related Phala-Phala farm controversy.

He accused the DA of avoiding an investigation into the matter to secure the party’s position in the GNU.

Furthermore, Mashaba indicated that the DA is now threatening to abandon other coalitions unless it can remove ActionSA from power in Tshwane.

