DA alleges fraud against JRA, says Lilian Ngoyi street repair deadline won’t be met

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg has expressed concern that the Lilian Ngoyi street repair project will not meet deadline.

This is despite Joburg Mayor Dada Morero announcing that it would meet the end of August deadline, saying the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) is carrying the project into two phases.

The street was damaged following an explosion incident on July 19 2023. It has left Lilian Ngoyi Street inaccessible to vehicular traffic.

Mayor says all is going well

The first phase is standing at 60%. And it includes the construction of pavement layers and the installation of gas, heat, smoke detection, and ventilation systems.

The second phase is expected to start in September, with a deadline of August 2026.

Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, DA Johannesburg caucus leader, said the party made an oversight visit in July. It was about to do another one on August 8, which she said was the initial deadline.

“We do not believe that the deadline will be met based on what we saw a few days ago. In fact, the DA has questioned the processes followed in the appointment of the contractors.

“It is for this reason that the DA had written to the National Treasury, the Minister of Finance and the Auditor General today to investigate a number of contracts in the JRA, including procurement around Lilian Ngoyi repairs,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

DA disagrees, wants JRA, project probed

She announced that they have called for an urgent investigation into allegations of fraud, corruption, and governance failures at the JRA.

In a formal request to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Auditor General Tsakane Maluleke, the DA said the agency’s lack of transparency, accountability, and adherence to proper governance processes had led to serious financial mismanagement.

She claimed that this has resulted in funds being returned to the treasury. Ultimately compromising service delivery to residents.

According to Kayser-Echeozonjoku, key allegations include irregularities in the rehabilitation of Lilian Ngoyi Street. This with inflated costs and questionable contractor appointments.

Other concerns raised involve violations of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA). Alleged abuse of emergency procurement processes, bribery and nepotism. And political interference in senior management and contractor appointments linked to councillors.

Project’s role-players accused of graft

The party also criticised the JRA’s senior officials and the MMC for Transport. They allegedly showed contempt towards the Section 79 Oversight Committee by failing to attend meetings or provide vital information. Several contracts have been flagged by the DA for investigation due to concerns over inflated values and irregular procurement.

“In addition, the DA has requested that senior officials and departments within the JRA be thoroughly investigated. Including the Senior Management and Supply Chain Management. They must be probed …for their roles in enabling or failing to prevent improper practices,” she said.

She said the investigations should aim to expose fraud and corruption. To recover funds lost through irregular expenditure, and ensure that implicated officials and political office bearers are held accountable.

