DA says planned Tshwane budget change could mask corruption

The Democratic Alliance in Tshwane has alleged that there could be shenanigans in the budget revision the mayor is about to announce.

Nasiphi Moya is expected to table the 2024/25 adjustment budget on Thursday to outline revised medium-term expenditure priorities. And the DA says she will increase the current security budget by R315 million.

Brink says DA has possibly uncovered corruption is current security tender

DA Tshwane caucus leader Cilliers Brink said his party is opposed to this because it recently discovered possible corruption in another security tender.

“The R315 million that the mayor wants to spend extra on watchman services, comes after revelations by the DA earlier this week about a possible business link between the ANC deputy mayor Eugene Modise and one of the watchman security companies doing business within the city,” said Brink, the city’s former mayor.

These allegations were brought forth by Jacqui Uys, DA Tshwane spokesperson on finance. She claimed that Modise was linked to Triotic Protection Services, which allegedly benefits from a R300 million security tender annually.

Security provider shares address with deputy mayor’s mother

She also claimed the company shares an address with Modise’s mother, while its human resources manager-turned director, is his child’s mother.

“Further reason for concern… [is] it came to my attention that in 2023, Triotic Protection Services had a judgment against them for nonpayment of R59 million of taxes towards the South African Revenue Service (SARS) over the course of five years.

“This raised concerns that Triotic Protection Services might not have had a tax clearance when it submitted the bid and, therefore, would not have qualified to be awarded the tender,” said Uys.

Moya promises thorough investigation

Moya said she engaged with Modise but would still launch an investigation to thoroughly address the issues, a move Modise supports.

She warned against unfounded allegations that aim to distract from the work being done in Tshwane.

Moya highlighted that this tender was awarded under the previous administration, which was led by the DA, and before Modise assumed office as councilor in February 2023.

“To ensure full compliance with governance and ethical standards, I have engaged the deputy executive mayor regarding the allegations, and he has informed me that upon becoming a councillor in 2023, he resigned as a director of the company and stepped away from any involvement in its operations.

“He further informed me that he no longer has any financial or managerial ties to the company and does not benefit from it in any way,” said Moya.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content