DA succession talk grows as Geordin Hill-Lewis considers contesting

City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has signalled that he is giving serious thought to a potential bid for the Democratic Alliance’s top leadership post, after John Steenhuisen’s unexpected decision not to seek re-election.

In a message sent privately to the DA caucus shortly after Steenhuisen’s announcement, Hill-Lewis acknowledged that the party had been thrust into a sudden period of transition, with immediate attention turning to who might step forward next.

He noted that the response inside party structures was swift. And with questions about his own future arriving almost instantly.

Steenhuisen exit from race

“By now you will have seen or heard the news that John has announced that he will not stand for re-election as party leader,” Hill-Lewis wrote.

“Although that announcement was just minutes ago, the calls and WhatsApps are already flooding in to ask about my intentions.”

Hill-Lewis emphasised that before addressing anyone beyond the caucus, he felt it was important that his colleagues in Cape Town heard directly from him.

“Before I answer anyone else, I need to speak to you first,” he said.

Most significantly, the mayor confirmed that he is carefully weighing his next steps. And he has not ruled out entering the leadership race.

“I want you to know that I am seriously considering today’s announcement and my next steps,” Hill-Lewis wrote.

While he did not formally declare his candidacy, the message is the strongest indication so far that he may be positioning himself for a contest at the DA’s upcoming Federal Congress.

National leadership move

Hill-Lewis also sought to reassure caucus members that any move toward national leadership would not mean stepping away from his role in Cape Town.

“Whatever I decide to do, if I do stand as leader, it is still my clear intention to remain as Mayor. And to seek re-election shoulder to shoulder with all of you,” he said.

He used the communication to reaffirm his pride in the Cape Town administration. And he described it as the DA’s most significant governing platform in the country.

“I am incredibly proud of this team and what we’ve achieved together. This is the DA’s biggest government, and our strongest platform,” Hill-Lewis wrote.

He added that he remains energised by the work still ahead in the city, ending with a warm note to colleagues.

“And I still feel very inspired by our mission in Cape Town… You are quite a lekker bunch of people to work with,” he said.

Steenhuisen spoke in Durban on Wednesday. He confirmed that he will not contest a third term at the upcoming federal congress. Thus formally closing a chapter on his leadership since 2019.

Reputational discomfort within party

“I today announce that I will not seek re-election for a third term as DA federal leader,” Steenhuisen said.

He described the breakthrough as the defining achievement of his tenure. And he declared simply, “Mission accomplished.”

Steenhuisen had been widely expected to seek another mandate. Especially after negotiating the DA’s entry into the GNU and securing cabinet-level power. However, the timing of his announcement has heightened speculation that factors other than personal reflection influenced his decision. Recently, Steenhuisen has faced heightened scrutiny. This included allegations involving the use of the party’s credit card. Dion George, the former head of DA finance, caused reputational discomfort for a party determined to project clean governance and accountability. An internal probe, however, cleared Steenhuisen of abusing the credit card. Donor confidence took a knock There have also been reports of discomfort among parts of the DA’s donor network. Some insiders suggest that key backers have grown hesitant as questions mounted around Steenhuisen’s long-term viability. In a party that depends heavily on donor confidence to sustain its election machinery, such signals carry significant weight. Steenhuisen, however, insisted his focus must now lie elsewhere. As minister of agriculture, he said the country’s worsening foot-and-mouth disease crisis demands his full attention. “That is not a part-time job,” he said. And he argued that the scale of the outbreak leaves no room for the distractions of an internal leadership contest. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content