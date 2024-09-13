DA terminates ‘racist’ Renaldo Gouw’s membership

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has cancelled Renaldo Gouws’ membership in response to a FedEx decision.

On Friday afternoon, DA National Spokesperson Willie Aucamp announced that the Federal Executive of the DA has unanimously decided to remove Gouws from the party.

“This decision has been duly communicated to Mr Gouws. As a result, he loses his parliamentary seat with the DA,” said Aucamp.

Result of comprehensive inquiry into the accusations

He shared that the conclusion is the result of a comprehensive inquiry into the accusations against Gouws. This was carried out by the Federal Legal Commission (FLC) of the DA.

“Mr Gouws was judged by the FLC to have violated multiple provisions of the DA’s constitution. The DA is still dedicated to preserving its core principles of transparency, anti-racism, and regard for all South Africans.”

The DA suspended Gouws quickly after he was sworn in as a member of parliament for the DA. This was a few days after his racist video surfaced.

Racist rant in a video

In the video, Gouws can be heard saying: “Wow! When people say it was bad back in apartheid… the white people in this country are going through reverse apartheid.

“Say whatever the f*** you want alright. Back in the day black people were beaten, black people were killed. What has changed?

“Today white people are beaten, white people are killed. White people are discriminated against. What is the f**** difference? Please do tell me.

“Call me a f***** racist if you want. But you come and live in this f***** country. And you the white individual come live here and tell me that you aren’t discriminated against. That you aren’t f***** blamed for things that happened in the past even though I had no f***** hand in it.”

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is currently investigating Gouws. This for allegedly using slandering and racist language in a recorded rant directed towards South Africans of African descent.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content