DA wants Buti Manamela to withdraw SETA appointments

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Karabo Khakhau has written to Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela, requesting that he reconsider the appointment of three administrators to head the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs).

In her letter, Khakhau raised concerns about the appointment of Oupa Nkoane, Lehlohonolo Masoga, and Zukile Mvalo as administrators for the Construction CETA, Services SETA, and Local Government SETA.

Candidates implicated in graft

“Oupa Nkoane is a former municipal manager at the Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng. He is implicated in a Comperio forensic report that details the mismanagement of R872-million in this municipality.

“Lehlogonolo Masoga is a former ANC Limpopo MEC and deputy speaker. He is implicated in a Morar forensic report for backdating a communications contract worth R4.4-million as the CEO of the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone to justify ill-payments made to communications company Mahuma Group,” said Khakhau.

She said Mvalo, who has been Deputy Director General for skills development since 2017, is accused of failing to prevent major audit findings in SETAs under his watch.

The Auditor-General reported irregular and fruitless expenditure at the Services SETA worth R193-million in 2023/24. As well as R79.8-million in the Construction SETA over two financial years.

Financial mismanagement

She said the LGSETA’s 2023/24 audit also revealed several financial mismanagement issues. These include the understatement of cash and cash equivalents and other financial assets due to not disclosing all bank accounts and accrued interest.

“Improper accounting for contingent liabilities, with commitments worth R52.25-million written off without due process. Non-compliance with Generally Recognised Accounting Practice (GRAP) standards, leading to a qualified audit opinion.

“R11-million related to the remuneration of CEO Ineeleng Molette. It was deemed irregular expenditure due to potential irregularities in her appointment,” said Khakhau.

She said these appointments go against Manamela’s own reasoning, which was to deal with governance failures and procurement irregularities.

“I, therefore, request that you withdraw the appointment of these administrators. In the spirit of fostering public trust and a clean and accountable governance,” said Khakhau.

Governance and financial discipline

Sunday World previously reported that the administrators have been instructed to restore governance and financial discipline.

They are tasked to do this in line with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). To also enforce accountability where wrongdoing is uncovered. And ensure uninterrupted delivery of training programmes, and oversee the appointment of new boards.

“These administrators have a clear mandate to restore integrity and enforce consequence management. And to ensure that learners and workers are not prejudiced. Our goal is to reposition SETAs so they can contribute effectively to the fight against unemployment, poverty, and inequality,” said Manamela.

