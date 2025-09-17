DA wants Tshwane mayor to fire finance MMC over property owing R23m

Tshwane DA leader Cilliers Brink has called on Mayor Nasiphi Moya to fire Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise from his position of Finance MMC.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Brink said this is over the R23-million in municipal debt linked to his company, Mzansi Resorts. He said the company is in a lease agreement with the North West Housing Corporation (NWHC).

He said Modise’s company has failed to settle its debt to the city. Mzansi Resorts operates at the former Morula Sun property in Mabopane.

“Just like you have led the Tshwane Ya Tima teams, which is good and is an encouragement, lead a Tshwane Ya Tima team in Mzansi Resorts and cut the power to that place. Because that would be an enforcement of Tshwane’s credit control policies. If the company belonging to your ANC deputy mayor doesn’t pay its bill, take the matter as an example and fire Bonzo Modise.

‘Fire him as MMC, not deputy mayor’

“Fire him in his position as MMC for Finance. You can’t fire him as deputy mayor, but you can fire him as MMC for Finance. And replace him with someone who will preside over a system that is fair but also meets their own personal obligations to the municipality,” said Brink.

He accused Moya of turning a blind eye to the matter when it was reported to her. This while ordinary residents and institutions were subjected to strict credit control measures.

He emphasised that Moya has personally led Tshwane Ya Tima operations to cut off electricity to schools, businesses and even the Tshwane University of Technology, but has avoided Mzansi Resorts.

“It is really time that the mayor stops fronting for the ANC and stops presiding over a double standard of billing and credit control to the city,” Brink said.

“If the company belonging to your ANC deputy mayor doesn’t pay its bill, take the matter as an example and fire Bonzo Modise,” he added.

Cleansing levy

He said Moya should also respect the recent high court ruling that set aside the cleansing levy.

The levy aims to have households pay R194 for the municipality to clean around Tshwane and deal with illegal dumping. He said Moya should reverse the charges and table a new funding plan to the council. This to allow an open discussion to find solutions to the matter.

Modise told Sunday World that this business was declared when he became councillor. And he revealed that the contract was before the Covid-19 outbreak and had a negative impact.

He said the agreement was entered into before he became a councillor or a deputy mayor.

Modise denied owing the NWHC, saying that his company has made “expensive crucial renovations and a makeover of the property”.

Modise denies all, hits back

“Please don’t expect me to contaminate the relationship we have with NWHC due to political gimmicks. We have shocked the NWHC with how we have turned the entity and have quelled criminal activities. And [we have] ultimately arrested vandalism,” said Modise.

“Allow me to clarify some matters while I am mindful that we still have an engagement with NWHC. It would be disingenuous and inconsiderate to disclose the discussions which are seized with the board and lawyers.

“In actual fact, NWHC owes us for repairing the roof, perimeter, and fence. And for refurbishing the sewer systems,” Modise added.

Brink has also threatened legal action against those challenging the appointment of city manager Johann Mettler. He said the ANC is planning to deploy their member to the position.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content