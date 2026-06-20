DA Western Cape by-election candidate gunned down

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned the murder of its Ward 104 by-election candidate and prominent Dunoon community activist, Sinovuyo Dyokwe.

In a statement issued on Saturday, DA Metro Chairperson JP Smith described the killing as both tragic and deeply alarming, extending condolences to Dyokwe’s family, friends and colleagues.

“The DA is saddened and outraged by the murder of our Dunoon Ward 104 by-election candidate and community activist, Sinovuyo Dyokwe,” Smith said.

Dyokwe was gunned down while returning home from a voter registration venue, where she had spent the day assisting residents to register or re-register ahead of the by-election.

Bright smile committed to growing party

Smith said Dyokwe was widely known for her dedication and commitment to community work, playing a key role in growing the party’s footprint in the area.

“Known for her bright smile and energetic personality, Sinovuyo was instrumental in building our voter base in Dunoon and was a reliable and effective community activist,” he said.

Following the incident, DA Constituency Head Nicholas Gotsell has begun engaging with the South African Police Service to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The party has also arranged counselling support for Dyokwe’s family, friends and colleagues as they come to terms with the loss.

Smith said the DA would continue to monitor the situation closely and push for justice.

“We will fight to ensure that Sinovuyo’s loved ones receive the justice they deserve,” he said.

The murder has sent shockwaves through the Dunoon community, raising renewed concerns about safety and political violence in the run-up to local elections.

Smith paid tribute to Dyokwe’s contribution, saying her dedication and sacrifices would not be forgotten.

“Your commitment will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Sinovuyo,” he said.

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