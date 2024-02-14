DA will run Gauteng to the ground if it wins elections – Panyaza Lesufi

The residents of Gauteng must do everything in their power to stop the DA from governing the province or Liverpool with the reality of a province with collapsed governance.

This is according to ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, who was speaking to the media after the governing party in the province concluded its provincial lekgotla.

Tshwane returns money to Treasury

Lesufi said gaugers must look no further than the collapse of the City of Tshwane after the National Treasury this week announced it was taking back R1.9bn from Tshwane after the city failed to spend the funds.

The National Treasury labelled the non-expenditure as underperformance that should not be tolerated.

That there, charged Lesufi, was proof that the DA’s propaganda that there is order where the party governs was nothing but a fallacy.

Gautengers must therefore save themselves by not voting for the DA in the upcoming national and provincial elections, he said.

“We’ve just received a message now that National Treasury will take R1.9bn from Tshwane because it was not spent. Imagine close to R2bn not spent which to us is further proof that where DA governs, it’s chaos,” said Lesufi.

“The DA has been running that Tshwane for the longest time since 2016. It’s a demonstration that the DA must not be allowed to run this province because they will mess it up like they did with that Tshwane.

“In the absence of the ANC, all these municipalities are struggling. When we humbly took our opposition benches, everything collapsed,” he said.

Taking stock

Lesufi said the ANC Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) Lekgotla took stock from the briefing from the NEF deployee about the manifesto framework for the upcoming launch on February 24 in Moses Mabhida Stadium.

According to Lesufi, that has assisted the party in the province to enrich the State of the Province Address billed for next Monday.

The lekgotla was also the official launch of the ANC’s campaign in the province, which he said will be the most intense ever seen before

He took another jab at opposition parties DA and the EFF, both of which have claimed the provincial government’s Nas’Ispani job creation offensive was an ANC campaign.

“Where we are as the ANC, we are now convinced we are ready to start our election campaign in the province. Those who were complaining that we are electioneering in doing our work will feel our presence now,” said Lesufi.