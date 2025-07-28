DA MP resigns from party’s international relations portfolio after fallout with Cyril Ramaphosa’s office

DA MP Emma Powell resigned as the party’s international relations parliament spokesperson, according to DA parliament chief whip George Michalakis.

Powell resigned amid allegations she made two weeks ago that South Africa’s special envoy to the US, Mcebisi Jonas, was denied a diplomatic visa by US President Donald Trump’s administration in May.

“The Democratic Alliance announces changes to our party spokesperson on the international relations portfolio in parliament,” said Michalakis.

“This comes after Ms. Emma Powell has chosen to resign from her role as spokesperson on international relations today. We thank Emma for her service on this portfolio.

“Powell remains a valued member of the DA caucus in Parliament, and we will soon announce her new portfolio allocation, where she will serve.

“Our spokespersons on portfolios lead the party’s efforts in parliament on those portfolios and speak for the party in matters affecting those portfolios.

“They are mandated by the Party to hold the Executive to account in committee and in the legislature and to land DA policy in the national agenda.”

Michalakis said Ryan Smith will be the DA’s new spokesperson on international relations and cooperation.

“The DA welcomes our new DA spokesperson on international relations and cooperation, Ryan Smith,” said Michalakis.

Jonas not acceptable to Washington

In her media statement on July 15, Powell said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration was advised on multiple occasions that Jonas was not “acceptable to Washington”.

“In an extraordinary turn of events, the Democratic Alliance can reveal that President Cyril Ramaphosa has, for months, been fully aware that his special envoy is not welcome in Washington D.C.

“With just two weeks to go before the devastating 30% tariffs take effect, the DA can confirm: the United States of America denied Mcebisi Jonas a diplomatic visa in May; the US government has formally rejected Jonas’s credentials and has informed the Presidency that he would not be recognised as South Africa’s official interlocutor; the Ramaphosa administration was explicitly advised on multiple occasions that Jonas was not acceptable to Washington and was urged to appoint an alternative envoy,” said Powell at the time.

In a response to Powell’s statement and utterances on July 15, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Powell’s statement was littered with disinformation.

“The Presidency cautions South Africa against treating the Democratic Alliance disinformation on matters of international relations and diplomacy as official government policy,” Magwenya said at the time.

“The Democratic Alliance’s latest effort to embarrass President Ramaphosa’s special envoy to North America, Mr Jonas Mcebisi, involves claims — in the DA’s framing — that the United States has rejected Mr Jonas’ credentials and that Mr Jonas is therefore unable to perform his role as special envoy.

“The facts around this matter include the reality that special envoys do not present diplomatic credentials to host countries in the way designated heads of mission or other diplomats do.”

Not required to account publicly

Magwenya continued: “While envoys are not required to account publicly for the work they undertake, the president’s own accounts of his performance include elements facilitated by envoys.

“Mr Jonas’ outreach does not in any way supersede the leading role played by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in our difficult but constructive trade negotiations with the United States or in our diplomatic relations with this longstanding partner.

“While these processes are underway and in view of President Ramaphosa’s telephonic contact with President Trump as well as his working visit to Washington in May, President Ramaphosa has not had a need for Mr Jonas to visit the United States on urgent business.

“The DA has positioned itself as part of a right-wing nexus that seeks to use a foreign state to effect changes to democratically developed national policies in our country.

“The DA is trying cheaply but dangerously to exploit a critical engagement between South Africa and the US to protest President Ramaphosa’s removal of Mr Andrew Whitfield as deputy minister of trade, industry and competition.”

