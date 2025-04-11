DA’s stay in KwaZulu-Natal GPU depends on national events

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal says it is staying put in the government of provincial unity (GPU), which involves the IFP, ANC, and the National Freedom Party.

But that will depend on what transpires with the government of national unity (GNU) at the national level.

The GNU is also associated with the ANC and other political parties, such as the PAC and the IFP.

Speaking to reporters in Durban on Friday about the GPU’s future, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers stated that the Umkhonto wSizwe Party (MKP) and the EFF cannot be given power, so they will remain in the GPU.

“Are we going to walk out of the GPU today? No. What happens at the national level could impact future decisions,” Rodgers said when Sunday World asked him about their future in the GPU.

National events influence provincial affairs

Rodgers emphasised that they are a single party and that provincial affairs are influenced by national events.

The DA will meet with the IFP and the ANC on Saturday to discuss the budget and the value-added tax issue that divided GNU members in parliament. The ANC had to enlist ActionSA to pass the first part of the budget.

“As I have said in the beginning, remember, we are one political party; if there is instability at another level of government, it can have the possibility or an impact of creating instability in another sphere of government. At this stage there is no talk of the DA pulling out of the GPU,” he said.

“But it really all depends on what happens at the national level, which is why one of the reasons I am calling this media briefing is to impress upon our colleagues, all of our colleagues at a national level, from all political parties, that they now need to start engaging in earnest, put their egos aside, and start debating and talking about what influence any decision or outcome could ultimately have. That is it.”

