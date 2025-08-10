DA’s threat to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa a call to war

The ANC’s one-year analysis of the government of national unity (GNU) has identified the DA’s threat to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa from power through a motion of no-confidence as a “weapon of mass destruction” and the “ultimate declaration of war” on the

grand coalition.

This is contained in the analysis report tabled by the ANC at its national executive committee meeting last weekend in Germiston, Gauteng.

In a report extract, seen by Sunday World, the party also expressed disdain for any political party that is part of the GNU but spearheads a campaign to collapse the government.

“This act exposes their [the DA’s] fraudulent commitment to stability and reveals their true intention to trigger a constitutional crisis and collapse the government from within, hoping to emerge from the wreckage as the supposed saviours of the nation,” the report reads.

The ANC pointed out that the DA’s threat to table the motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa, coupled with its refusal to support the national budget, are the most common reasons why coalitions collapse.

Nelson Mandela’s party further stated that this is why it is taking a firm stance against these political tactics, which were almost employed by the DA.

“The ANC needs to make it clear repeatedly that any party that votes against our budget and supports a motion of no confidence against our government has crossed the red line where there is no point of return, unless and until the party takes demonstrable steps to ensure the damage is undone,” the party reiterated.

An irked ANC also accused the DA of attempting to usurp Ramaphosa’s powers through forcing its involvement in the appointment of directors-general in government departments and ministerial mandates as if it is in a “co-presidency” with the ANC and the president.

The ANC stated that it also views the move as an attempt to create a “parallel centre of power”, which could hamper decision-making on key issues.

The document further examines what has been deemed “dual posturing” by the DA in the media.

The ANC also slams the DA for mounting harsh attacks on the very government it serves in, then highlights its insistence on blowing its horn as far as its participation in the GNU is concerned.

“They seek to claim credit for any perceived progress while disowning collective responsibility for any challenges.

“Lacking a solid mass base, they rely on sympathetic domestic and international media to create a pervasive narrative of crisis…” reads the report.

The DA’s decision to withdraw from the national dialogue is, according to the ANC, a demonstration of the party’s constant rejection of collective agreements.

The ANC said this behaviour reveals the DA’s view that it is not bound by any decisions made by the GNU.

Since joining GNU, the DA has launched several court cases against redress laws.

“This is a direct assault on the preamble of the constitution, which emphasises the nation’s commitment to healing the divisions of the past, establishing a just and democratic society, and building a united and prosperous future.”

There have been ongoing feuds between the two GNU partners since the formation of the coalition after the 2024 national elections.

In June, the DA’s federal executive discussed the possibility of launching a motion against Ramaphosa after their MP, Andrew Whitfield, was axed as a deputy minister.

This was after forming part of a delegation that travelled to the US to discuss the turbulent relationship between Pretoria and Washington.

At the time, the DA had the country on tenterhooks with a 48-hour ultimatum, demanding the removal of ministers accused of corruption.

While they decided against the motion of no confidence, the DA opted to refuse to support the budget votes for the departments headed by human settlements minister Thembi Simelane, higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane, and others accused of corruption.

It also decided to withdraw from the national dialogue with immediate effect.

Additionally, the DA is opposed to several transformation laws, which are espoused by the ANC.

The laws include the National Health Insurance Act, the Basic Education Amendment Act and the Expropriation Act.

