Date set for motion of no confidence vote against KwaZulu-Natal premier

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has brought a vote of no confidence against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, and the debate and voting will take place on December 15.

The MK Party is banking on the support of the National Freedom Party, the ANC, and the EFF to kick out the IFP and the DA from the government of provincial unity and form a new one.

Nontembeko Boyce, the speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, announced the official date on Thursday during an ordinary sitting in Pietermaritzburg.

“The motion of the vote of no confidence against honorable Premier Ntuli will take place on Monday, December 15, 2025, in this house,” Boyce said.

The MK Party’s chief whip, Bonginkosi Mngadi, who tabled the motion against Ntuli on Tuesday, cited several concerns as justification for making the move.

Ntuli labels allegations ‘sour grapes’

Among them are allegations of financial mismanagement, claims that Ntuli misled the legislature about the costs of his trip to New York early this year, poor governance, and failure to address unemployment and poverty in the province.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday at KwaNdengezi in Durban on the sidelines of Operation Sukuma Sakhe Day, Ntuli denied the allegations, labeling them “sour grapes”, and expressed his confidence that the motion will not succeed.

The previous motion, which was filed in October, did not materialise after it was found that certain rules were not followed by the MK Party when filing it, and it was thrown out.

The MK Party holds 37 of the 80 seats in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and is the official opposition party, while the governing coalition led by Ntuli is made up of the IFP, DA, ANC, and the National Freedom Party.

Meanwhile, the Jacob Zuma-led party was expected to stage a picket in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday to demand Ntuli’s resignation, while the IFP is circulating flyers showing support for the premier.

