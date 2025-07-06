David ‘The Cat’ Mabuza was both controversial and a unifying force

David Mabuza served as the deputy president of the Republic of South Africa from February 2018 until June 2021 under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Before that, he had been premier of Mpumalanga for nearly a decade, from 2009 to 2018, and was instrumental in strengthening the ANC’s support base in the province.

He was elected ANC deputy president in 2017 at the party’s 54th national conference, where his political influence in Mpumalanga played a decisive role in tilting the balance of power towards Ramaphosa’s “renewal” slate.

Born on August 25, 1960 in the village of Brondal outside White River in Mpumalanga, Mabuza began his career as a mathematics teacher. He became involved in student politics and later joined the South African Democratic Teachers Union.

As premier, Mabuza was both a kingmaker and a controversial figure. He was frequently accused of patronage politics and centralising power in the province, though he denied any wrongdoing.

Over time, he earned the nickname “The Cat”, a reference to his political survival instincts and ability to manoeuvre through the ANC’s factional battles. He spent significant time abroad for medical treatment, including extended visits to Russia, which fuelled speculation about his health and internal standing in the ANC.

In June 2021, Mabuza stepped down as deputy president, saying he was giving Ramaphosa an opportunity to “reconfigure” the cabinet.

He did not contest for re-election in 2022 and withdrew from public view thereafter.

