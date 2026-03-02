Dean Macpherson guns for ex-MK Party MPs living at Parly Village

The eviction of three former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party MPs who have remained in their homes in Cape Town’s Parliamentary Village months after losing their seats has been authorised by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson.

Macpherson confirmed that the former MPs have been residing in the state-owned properties since their removal from parliament in August 2024.

The State Attorney served notices to the three members to vacate the houses by last Friday, but they have not done so.

As a result, the department will now move ahead with formal eviction proceedings.

The latest development comes after a letter published in Sunday World on February 8 called on Macpherson to take legal steps to evict the three former MPs “who continued to occupy parliamentary accommodation despite being removed from office as MPs”.

Macpherson said the decision follows months of delays and unsuccessful attempts to resolve the matter amicably.

He emphasised that public property intended for serving the country cannot be used for private purposes.

“As a country that respects the rule of law, we can never allow certain individuals to be above it and unlawfully occupy state property that has an intended public benefit.

“Since we entered office 21 months ago, we have acted decisively to protect public property against illegal occupation and have launched several eviction cases, such as at Wingfield in Cape Town and on prime agricultural land near East London.

“We will apply this principle equally to former members of parliament occupying buildings intended for use by current MPs and sessional officials,” said Macpherson.

Caught up in political dispute

The department noted that Parliamentary Village accommodation is reserved for sitting MPs and certain parliamentary officials while they carry out their duties in Cape Town.

With the former members no longer holding office, the properties are required for current occupants.

Macpherson also expressed concern that his department had been caught up in what he described as a political dispute following the termination of the former MPs’ membership.

“It remains extremely concerning that the department has been placed in the middle of a dispute between political parties and those whose membership they have chosen to terminate.

“The department cannot and should not be drawn into a legal fight in this regard—our responsibility is to the South African public and to protecting state property for their benefit.”

He announced that the eviction proceedings will commence in the upcoming days, adding that while the department remains open to mediation to ensure a peaceful relocation, it will continue working with law enforcement agencies to uphold the law.

