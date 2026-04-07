Dean Macpherson warns of lawlessness as Knofloskraal expands

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has raised a red flag over Knofloskraal, a growing Khoisan settlement near Grabouw, Western Cape, that has allegedly been established on land originally earmarked for forestry production.

The land was first occupied during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, at a time when many communities across South Africa were facing economic hardship and uncertainty.

Burden on municipality

Macpherson said this was initially believed to be a temporary settlement but has steadily expanded into a large and more permanent community that has already cost the municipality at least R41.4-million, placing financial burden on local authorities.

The site spans about 1 800-hectares and had reportedly been earmaeked by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) for forestry use.

According to Macpherson, the continued occupation and development of the land have rendered it unsuitable for its original purpose, with damage described as irreversible in terms of forestry production.

‘No to land hijacking’

“As the Minister of Public Works , it has been absolutely clear that no single person has the right to invade state owned land and we will take action against those who do it.

“From hijacking state buildings and land to unlawfully occupying land outside the union buildings. We will act without fear or favour to make sure that the rule of law is respected and our assets are reclaimed and protected,” said Macpherson.

Macpherson said a facilitation process is now under way to help the government better understand who is living in Knofloskraal and under what circumstances.

Land grabbers ‘not poor’

He said many of the residents are not among the poorest or most vulnerable but are instead individuals with financial means who are allegedly using the land to build second homes or retirement properties.

He said this was rather clear when they blocked the N2 with at least 600 vehicles, also the houses being built in the area. He highlighted that the area already has a well-established restaurant and a bed and breakfast.

He said these actions undermine both the rule of law and the Constitution, particularly where land is occupied and developed outside of legal frameworks.

He also highiglighted that the continued expansion of the settlement is placing additional strain on municipal resources, as authorities may be expected to provide essential services such as water, sanitation and electricity.

Safety concerns

Macpherson further expressed safety concerns, saying officials have at times been prevented from entering the settlement, raising difficulties for oversight and service delivery.

In one reported incident, firefighters responding to a fire were allegedly blocked from accessing the area and threatened at gunpoint.

“Mayor [Lincoln] de Bruyn has been forced to wear a bullet proof jacket because of the threats linked to this situation and the attempts to try and deal with it,” said Macpherson.

Criminal syndicates selling plots

Macpherson also alleged that organised groups, which he referred to as criminal syndicates, are operating within Knofloskraal by illegally selling plots of land.

These plots are reportedly being sold for as little as R1,000, raising fears of exploitation, unlawful land transactions and further unregulated expansion of the settlement.

“The first pillar around our effort is around containment. Knofloskraal currently has multiple access points that have continued movement of people and material onto the site in violation of the 2021 high court order.

“If the state is serious about stopping further expansions, those access points must be formalised, controlled, and closed when necessary,” said Macpherson.

Arial mapping of the area

As part of this containment, the department is also planning to have an arial mapping of the area to fully understand the current conditions at Knofloskraal as the department does not have the full picture of the area.

“Containment is not eviction. Containment is the act of restoring order to see order to a site that has been allowed to expand in an uncontrolled manner. It is therefore a prerequisite for any meaningful intervention.

“Without containment there is no stability and without stability there can be no credible social facilitation, and without social facilitation the government cannot make lawful, rational and defensible decisions about the future of the site,” said Macpherson.

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