Department rejects Mantashe’s second chief of staff candidate

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe has been without a chief of staff since the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) nine months ago.

Mantashe found himself in the precarious position after two candidates he recommended for the post were rejected by the human resources unit of the department.

Workers in the department responsible for human capital allege that Mantashe has been “harassing and abusing” them to appoint unsuitable candidates to fill the vacancy.

