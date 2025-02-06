Disgruntled local artists not too optimistic about SONA

Local artists are not looking forward to the State of the Nation address (SONA), and they expect nothing from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will be addressing the nation at 7pm. The theme is “A nation that works for all”. The event is happening in Cape Town.

But leaders of the cultural and creative industry have no appetite for it. And they are putting the blame squarely on Ramaphosa. They said that he dismally failed the industry, and he continues to fail it.

Never acknowledged artists’ grievances

Chairperson of South African Guild of Actors (SAGA) and veteran actor, Jack Devnarain, said that Ramaphosa has never acknowledged the grievances of the cultural and creative industries.

“He failed to do so under an ANC administration. And we have no doubt that he will fail to do so in his SONA address under the GNU. We have witnessed an alarming increase in incidents of non-payment of cast and technical crew. There has been numerous reports of health and safety violations, criminal complaints of human trafficking, and deteriorating work conditions in an increasingly hostile production environment. But not a word from the president,” he said.

“His stubborn defiance of the Constitutional Court order of September 2022 to amend parts the Copyright Act of 1978 that violate the human rights of people with disabilities, is very revealing.

Copyright Bill saga

“In fact, South African creatives generally suspect that President Ramaphosa chose not to sign the Copyright Amendment Bill specifically to give reassurance to American studios, streamers, and broadcasters that their commercial interests in South African Film and TV productions remain subject to their monopolies,” said Devnarain.

He complained that the president has worked hard at ignoring the sector.

“Now that the final decision on the Copyright Amendment Bill sits with the Constitutional Court, actors who are desperate for the statutory right to earn royalties, are only too pleased that our fate lies with a competent authority and not with a bewildered, indifferent, and indecisive president.”

Opera Singer and President of I’m4theart, Sbongile Mngoma, said she has lost hope in South African government.

Not a single promise fulfilled for past 31 years

“I have no expectations. Even what has been promised for the past 31 years has not been good enough. Until I know what he is being advised to do for artists, I have no expectations,” said Mngoma.

Former President of the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA), Joy Mbewana agreed. She shared the same sentiments with Mngoma and Devnarain. Mbewana said that artists have been expecting a positive change for so many years but they always get disappointed.

“We’ve been expecting more funding for the sector. This so that the Department of Sports Arts and Culture (DSAC) can invest on infrastructure such as Community Art centres. Also on Changing of names, buildings, roads and statues, even cities. We need the industry to be formalised and regulated. And we want our legacy, sufferings, history and heritage to be recognised and properly recorded,” said Mbewana.

Lauded Minister McKenzie

She commended DSAC Minister Gayton McKenzie’s idea of giving legends R50,000.

“The idea is good, but it is not sustainable due to budget constrains. We also witnessed a number of major events being cancelled due to lack of funds. As Cultural and Creative practitioners we contribute about R250-billion to this country. We pay tax like all the employees. But when it comes to rights and benefits, we don’t enjoy any of that. We are not recognised at all,” said Mbewana.

She said that, for this reason, she does not expect anything from SONA.

This is the first SONA under the government of national unity (GNU). The presidency has also highlighted that there is an added significance to the SONA this year. It occurs during the commemoration of 30 years of freedom and democracy, and it coincides with South Africa’s Presidency of G20.

