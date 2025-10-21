Dissolution of PKTT a grave mistake that can yield blessings, says Makhosi Khoza

The dissolution of the political killings task team (PKTT) was a serious error, according to Dr Makhosi Khoza, a former vocal ANC MP.

Khoza, who is currently with the Abantu Batho Congress, an ANC splinter party headed by business magnate Philani “PG” Mavundla, said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to launch the PKTT was a brave act — a proclamation that democracy would be upheld, even at great expense, and that political violence would not be accepted.

Yet, the abrupt disbanding (and later reserved decision) of the PKTT by the now suspended Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, without consultation with the president or other critical stakeholders, caused an uproar across the country.

She said having worked closely with Mchunu, she had known him as a man of principle, but his recent actions, justified on the grounds of budgetary constraints and the need to address other forms of violence, have left many questioning his commitment to the fight against political assassinations.

Transparency and intent

She added that, notably, Mchunu’s official letter of December 31, which dissolved the PKTT, made no mention of these justifications, raising troubling questions about transparency and intent.

“Disbanding the PKTT was, without doubt, a grave mistake. It signaled a retreat from the promise that the state would stand firm against the forces that threaten democracy,” Khoza said.

“However, in the paradoxical way that history sometimes unfolds, this mistake has also proven to be a blessing. The dissolution of the PKTT became a catalyst for truth.

“It compelled General [Nhlanhla] Mkhwanazi to step forward and expose the uncomfortable realities within the South African Police Service [SAPS].

“Without the disbandment, the rot festering within the SAPS might have remained hidden, shielded by the very structures meant to protect the public.

“General Mkhwanazi’s revelations have forced the nation to confront the complicity and failures within law enforcement — an essential step if genuine reform is to take root.”

SA stands at a crossroads

Furthermore, Khoza, who wrote in an open letter on Tuesday, said the PKTT’s disbandment, while a blow to the immediate fight against political killings, has inadvertently illuminated the deeper, systemic issues that must be addressed.

“It has sparked a necessary reckoning, one that may ultimately strengthen the resolve to root out corruption and restore integrity to our institutions,” she added.

Moreover, Khoza said Ramaphosa deserves recognition for his vision in establishing the PKTT, while Mchunu, for his part, owes the nation a candid explanation and a public apology.

“As the Madlanga commission and the parliamentary ad hoc committee deliberate, South Africa stands at a crossroads.

“The fight for democracy demands not only the courage to confront violence but also the willingness to expose and reform the institutions entrusted with our safety.

“Let it be remembered that even grave mistakes can yield unexpected blessings — if they force us to face the truth and inspire us to build a more just and accountable society.”

