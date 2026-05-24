Dlamini-Zuma, Mcebisi Jonas to save ANC in metros?

The ANC is eyeing heavyweight personalities inside and outside its ranks to field formidable candidates for the upcoming local government elections, as the party this week opened the process for aspirant mayors for metropolitan municipalities to the public for the first time since the advent of democracy.
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- The ANC is seeking strong, influential candidates both within and outside the party for upcoming local government elections.
- For the first time since democracy began, the ANC has opened the mayoral aspirants’ process to the public.
- The focus is on metropolitan municipalities where mayor positions are highly contested.
- This move signals the ANC’s intent to strengthen its leadership and governance in key urban areas.
- Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.