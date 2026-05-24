Dlamini-Zuma, Mcebisi Jonas to save ANC in metros?

The ANC is eyeing heavyweight personalities inside and outside its ranks to field formidable candidates for the upcoming local government elections, as the party this week opened the process for aspirant mayors for metropolitan municipalities to the public for the first time since the advent of democracy.

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