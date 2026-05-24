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Dlamini-Zuma, Mcebisi Jonas to save ANC in metros?

By Sunday World
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VEREENIGING, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 13: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (Member of the African National Congress - ANC) during the Memorial Lecture in honour of Comrade Advocate Duma Nokwe at Sedibeng District Municipality Civic Hall on May 13, 2025 in Vereeniging, South Africa. Nokwe was the first African advocate to be admitted to the Supreme Court of South Africa and the former Secretary General of the ANC who relentlessly fought apartheid and embodied humility, discipline and service to free the oppressed majority. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

The ANC is eyeing heavyweight personalities inside and outside its ranks to field formidable candidates for the upcoming local government elections, as the party this week opened the process for aspirant mayors for metropolitan municipalities to the public for the first time since the advent of democracy.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • The ANC is seeking strong, influential candidates both within and outside the party for upcoming local government elections.
  • For the first time since democracy began, the ANC has opened the mayoral aspirants’ process to the public.
  • The focus is on metropolitan municipalities where mayor positions are highly contested.
  • This move signals the ANC’s intent to strengthen its leadership and governance in key urban areas.
  • Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.
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