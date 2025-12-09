Drop in electoral support must be turning point, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the ANC suffered its worst electoral result since the advent of democracy, saying the party must correct serious weaknesses that led to public frustration and the loss of its national majority.

Ramaphosa was speaking to ANC masses at the ANC 5th National General Council (NGC) at Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre on Monday. The NGC aims for the renewal of the ANC.

Ramaphosa said the decline in the party’s electoral support was influenced by growing discontent over unemployment, perceptions of corruption, poor service delivery, and the arrival of new political rivals. He stated that many voters who supported the ANC in the past stayed away from the polls, which negatively impacted the party’s election outcome.

Jacob Zuma’s party dealt blow to ANC

“Among other things, the drop in support can be linked to the emergence of the MK Party, dissatisfaction with the economy and unemployment, service delivery challenges, and anger about perceptions of widespread corruption. The record low voter turnout of 58% affected the ANC more than other parties,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa admitted that weak public administration, political interference and corruption had undermined government institutions for many years. He said reforms now aim to professionalise the public service and stop outsourcing essential government functions that should be performed internally.

Poor municipal service delivery also to blame

Ramaphosa also confirmed that collapsing municipalities are a central cause of public anger and economic instability and promised direct intervention in failing metros.

“The Presidency is providing targeted intervention and support in struggling municipalities, starting with eThekwini and Johannesburg. Working groups in both cities have brought together mayors, senior officials from all government spheres, business, and civil society to tackle urgent problems.

“The District Development Model continues to enhance efficiency by having the three spheres of government, including other key role players, align planning, budgeting and implementation to reduce fragmentation, duplication, and wastage,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa again described youth unemployment as a national emergency. He said government employment programmes have helped millions of young people gain income and training, particularly young women, but said the economy must grow faster to make a meaningful impact.

