Duduzile Zuma cries foul over her incitement trial delay

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s incitement trial is set to collide almost directly with the MK Party’s local government election campaign, placing one of the party’s most recognisable campaigners in court just days before voters go to the polls.

The Durban High Court has set her trial down from October 26 to November 6, with November 4 excluded because it coincides with the scheduled local government elections.

The timing means Zuma-Sambudla could spend a crucial stretch of the closing campaign period inside court while continuing to insist that she remains politically active despite no longer holding a formal MKP leadership position.

Zuma-Sambudla blasts delays as ‘Stalingrad’ tactic

Outside court, she described the long-running criminal proceedings as a “Stalingrad” strategy designed to frustrate her.

Read: MK Party terminates Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Nhlamulo Ndlhela membership

“I feel like, what do they call it? They say Stalingrad. You know, I feel like that’s what they’re doing,” she told the media.

“This case should have been over a long time ago. Actually, it has not even started.”

Zuma-Sambudla said she would not allow the process to wear her down.

“I think the system is about frustration. So I think that’s what they’re trying to do, and I won’t allow that to get to me. So, carry on.”

She faces charges linked to alleged incitement during the July 2021 unrest. Her appearance this week was brief, but the setting of the trial dates now puts the criminal case on the same calendar as MKP’s final push for votes.

No formal role, but still on the campaign trail

Zuma-Sambudla has made clear that losing her formal party position has not ended her campaign work.

“As a founding member of MK, I’ll continue to support MK. I’ve been campaigning on the ground. I’m still doing some MK work. I don’t have to be in any leadership role or position. I support the party. I believe in it.”

That declaration raises the practical question of how much campaigning she will be able to do once the trial begins.

The trial starts nine days before the scheduled election date and is expected to continue for another two days after voting.

Her political role has also changed ahead of the campaign. Her brother, Duduzane Zuma, was recently elevated to MKP first deputy president. Zuma-Sambudla said she wished him well.

For Zuma-Sambudla, the approaching campaign will therefore unfold on two fronts.

She says she intends to remain on the ground for MKP. At the same time, the court has now fixed the dates of a trial she says has already taken too long.

The overlap ensures that her criminal case will follow her into the final days of the election campaign.