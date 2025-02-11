Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla apologises but not to Floyd Shivambu

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has apologised publicly for using foul language against the party’s secretary-general Floyd Shivambu on social media.

Interestingly, though, the apology makes no mention of offering a direct apology to Shivambu, the person he directly offended.

Zuma-Sambudla said in the statement that she regretted the way she chose to express her strong personal opinions on internal party issues.

“As a committed and disciplined member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, I hereby extend this unconditional public apology to president [Jacob] Zuma and uMkhonto WeSizwe Party leadership for the profanity used in my recent posts on X,” said Zuma-Sambudla.

Additionally, she made it clear that she had strong opinions about some party issues, especially Shivambu’s handling of them.

She did admit, though, that rather than complaining in public, her complaints ought to have been handled internally.

“While I hold strong and personal views, including serious concerns about internal party matters, my perceptions of how certain issues may be handled within the organisation, especially by the party’s secretary-general, I fully recognise that such concerns should have been, and shall be, addressed through the proper internal channels, as dictated by the core values and principles of the glorious movement of the people,” said Zuma-Sambudla.

According to Zuma-Sambudla, it was regrettable that she voiced her annoyance in public and that it might have damaged the MK Party’s reputation for discipline, unity, and respect.

Willing to cooperate with internal processes

“My profanity was not and should not be a reflection of the revolutionary discipline, respect, and solidarity that our organisation, under the esteemed leadership of President Jacob Zuma, upholds,” she said.

Zuma-Sambudla extended her apologies to all members and supporters of the organisation, the people of South Africa, and the structures in which she serves.

“I offer formal apologies to all the structures I serve in whose roles and responsibilities I carry with the utmost humility and commitment.

“I hope my apology is received in the spirit of accountability, revolutionary solidarity, and a genuine commitment to upholding the values of the MK Party.

“I am fully prepared and committed to cooperating with any internal processes deemed necessary by the party, as part of my continued dedication to the ideals of discipline, respect, and unity.”

Zuma threatened to expel her daughter unless she apologised publicly for the string of posts on X.

Zuma-Sambudla had written on X: “Floyd I’m not scared of you! Tell your minions to F*** off … bloody mafikizolos [newcomers]”.

This post was followed by others that read: “F*** you Floyd” and “worst thing that happened to MK.”

In response, Zuma instructed: “Commander Duduzile Zuma must issue an unconditional public apology to the secretary-general, the president, members, supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe, and all the people of South Africa.”

