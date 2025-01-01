EFF announces ambitious goals for the new year

- Advertisement -

The EFF has sent a heartfelt message to South Africans, encouraging them to embrace the new year with renewed hope and determination.

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys shared these sentiments on Tuesday, emphasising the party’s commitment to the ongoing struggle for economic freedom.

Reflecting on 2024, Mathys highlighted the party’s resilience during the national and provincial elections.

Despite operating in what she described as a “hostile political environment”, she said the EFF remains steadfast.

“The capitalist establishment may have tried to orchestrate our downfall, but we proved to be resilient, speaking truth to power,” Mathys said.

EFF’s strength is unity

Though the election results did not meet all expectations, the EFF registered only marginal losses.

Mathys noted: “We remain the only movement with an unwavering commitment to the people.”

Throughout the past year, the EFF successfully held manifesto launches across all provinces, celebrating its 11th anniversary with a significant milestone for a leftist party.

“Against relentless attacks from biased, white supremacist media, we stood firm,” shared Mathys.

She said the party overcame adversities designed to destabilise it, further reinforcing its dedication to economic emancipation.

Mathys said one of the EFF’s greatest strengths has been its unity, even in the face of attempts to sow division.

“These challenges have not deterred us; they’ve strengthened our resolve.”

National People’s Assembly

She said the party’s commitment to revolutionary ideals remained intact, focusing on engaging with communities and refining strategies for grassroots growth.

The EFF’s 3rd National People’s Assembly, Mathys shared, underscored this unity, drawing thousands of delegates to discuss and pass resolutions that will bolster the movement.

“Our assembly was a resounding success, showcasing our dedication to internal democracy and unity.”

This event reaffirmed the EFF’s ideological foundation, focusing on economic justice, land redistribution, and dismantling capitalist structures, she added.

Mathys also addressed the pressing issues South Africa faces, from poverty and unemployment to gender-based violence (GBV) and crime.

“The so-called government of national unity panders to the white minority, highlighting our role as a voice for the oppressed,” she said.

With millions of people living below the poverty line and youth unemployment soaring, she said the EFF sees an urgent need to tackle these challenges.

Economic freedom and justice

Looking ahead, Mathys outlined the EFF’s ambitious goals for 2025.

The party pledges to fight poverty through equitable land redistribution and job creation, advocating for sustainable economic policies.

“We will continue to demand accountability and decisive action against GBV to protect the vulnerable.”

Additionally, the EFF is committed to pushing for policies that address crime and corruption, aiming to ensure a safe and just society for all South Africans.

In 2025, said Mathys, the EFF’s struggle remains deeply rooted in principles of economic freedom and justice.

She concluded: “We are ready to tackle these challenges head-on, with unwavering commitment to our people.”

