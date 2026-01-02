EFF calls for transparency, urgent action over quality of water in Johannesburg

The EFF in Gauteng has raised serious concerns over reports of foul-smelling tap water in parts of Johannesburg, warning that the situation could develop into a public health crisis if not handled with urgency and transparency.

Residents in the Johannesburg CBD, Bezuidenhout Valley, and surrounding areas began complaining about the quality of their tap water late in December.

Joburg Water responded by issuing a precautionary notice, advising residents not to drink the water while tests were underway.

The EFF cautioned against viewing the reports as an isolated incident, despite the water utility’s efforts to isolate the affected areas.

The party noted that similar complaints had surfaced in other communities across the city during the festive season, raising concerns about broader failures in water quality management.

The EFF cautioned that any possible contamination of drinking water poses a direct threat to human life and violates residents’ constitutional right to safe and clean water.

The party cited previous tragedies, such as the Hammanskraal water crisis, where authorities ignored early warning signs, leading to deadly consequences.

Prolonged neglected infrastructure

“The lesson from previous disasters is clear—complaints from communities must never be dismissed,” the party said, urging authorities to act decisively before lives are put at risk.

The EFF called on Joburg Water to immediately release the results of all water quality tests and provide clear, factual communication to residents about whether the water is safe for consumption.

Furthermore, the party stressed that openness and accountability are essential to preventing panic and restoring public trust.

According to the EFF, Johannesburg’s recurring water problems stem from years of neglected infrastructure, weak maintenance, skills shortages, and corruption within municipal entities.

It also criticised the continued reliance on water tankers and outsourced contractors.

The EFF added that it has demonstrated, through its MMCs in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Johannesburg, that decisive leadership can improve service delivery even under difficult financial conditions.