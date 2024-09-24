EFF demands reversal of NPA consultant appointments

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is demanding that the appointments of advocates Paul Pretorius and Matthew Chaskalson as consultants for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to handle cases linked to the Zondo Commission be reversed immediately.

The EFF views this move as a conflict of interest. They say the duo will prosecute cases based on evidence and submissions from the Zondo Commission.

Glorified civilians masquerading as consultants

Leigh-Ann Mathys, EFF national spokesperson, explained their stance. She described the appointment as a plot to provide sensitive information to Pretorius and Chaskalson. The two are “glorified civilians masquerading as consultants”, she said.

Mathys pointed out that they lack the necessary clearance to prosecute individuals implicated in the Zondo Commission. She emphasised that their only experience comes from developing and leading evidence at the commission.

Conflict of interest

While the EFF does not claim that the appointments are unlawful, they argue that a conflict of interest exists.

“The irregularities lie in the conflict of interest. This is… wherein the pair will be prosecuting aspects of evidence they developed and led at a separate forum. And by design, [they] will gain access to sensitive information. This through what the EFF has correctly labelled as a blind-raid that is requested by Shamila Batohi.

“This unscientific and unspecific raid by the NPA, is requested in order to access all the data held by the Justice Department. It’s in relation to alleged crimes exposed in the Zondo Commission,” said Mathys.

Mathys also accused Pretorius and Chaskalson of corrupt conduct aimed at amassing large legal fees. She notes that this has contributed to the escalating R1-billion budget for the Zondo Commission.

Mathys stressed that involvement in the prosecutorial process would grant them access to sensitive information. This requires security clearance.

“Considering the NPA’s attempts to gain access to all data held by the Justice Department in relation to the Zondo Coommission, for Pretorius and Chaskalson to prosecute Zondo Commission without access to sensitive data and the relevant security clearance is a futile exercise and wasteful expenditure,” said Mathys.

