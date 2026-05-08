EFF demands timeframes from national assembly speaker Thoko Didiza

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has formally written to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza demanding the immediate establishment of a parliamentary impeachment committee following Friday’s Constitutional Court judgement on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala matter.

In a letter written by EFF National Chairperson and Parliamentary Chief Whip Nontando Nolutshungu, the party said Parliament was now constitutionally obliged to act after the apex court ruled that the National Assembly’s decision not to proceed with impeachment processes against Ramaphosa was invalid.

“We write to you, therefore, to immediately initiate the process to constitute the impeachment committee to give effect to the judgement of the Constitutional Court,” Nolutshungu wrote.

The letter follows a landmark ruling by the Constitutional Court on Friday, in which the court found that Parliament acted unlawfully when it voted in December 2022 against adopting the Section 89 Independent Panel report into the Phala Phala scandal.

The independent panel, chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, had previously found there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations of the Constitution and the law in relation to the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Despite the panel’s findings, the ANC used its parliamentary majority to block the establishment of an impeachment inquiry at the time, allowing Ramaphosa to survive the vote.

The opposition parties, EFF and the African Transformation Movement (ATM), subsequently approached the Constitutional Court, arguing that Parliament had failed in its constitutional oversight duties and unlawfully shielded the president from accountability.

In its judgement on Friday, the Constitutional Court agreed, ruling that the National Assembly’s decision was unconstitutional and invalid.

The court further directed Parliament to refer the Section 89 panel report to an impeachment committee in line with constitutional obligations.

Through the letter, the EFF has now placed pressure on Didiza to outline how and when Parliament will comply with the ruling.

“We kindly request clear timelines in which you will give effect to this judgement of the apex court in South Africa,” the letter reads.

The EFF described the ruling as a decisive victory for constitutional accountability, claiming that the judgement exposed how state institutions allegedly shielded Ramaphosa from scrutiny over the Phala Phala scandal.

The party said the court had declared National Assembly Rule 129 unconstitutional because it gave MPs discretion to disregard the findings of the Section 89 independent panel.

According to the EFF, this enabled Parliament to arbitrarily override the findings of an independent panel and frustrate the constitutional purpose of the impeachment process.

The party also claimed institutions including SARS, the Reserve Bank and the public protector were part of a broader political scheme to protect Ramaphosa.

“Today’s judgement confirms that truth. Despite all attempts by the ANC, Parliament, and captured state institutions to bury this scandal, constitutional accountability has prevailed. The EFF will continue to fight relentlessly until Ramaphosa is held fully accountable before Parliament.”

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