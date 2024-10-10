‘EFF elective conference won’t be playground for rogues’ – Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has highlighted that the upcoming conference would not tolerate any misbehaviour.

Malema outlined strict rules to maintain order at the third national conference. The conference is scheduled for December 12 to 15 at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

This conference will elect new leadership. And all eyes will be on the deputy president position after Floyd Shivambu left for rival party uMkhonto weSizwe.

Malema laid down the strict rules. He said anyone who makes it through to the conference should understand that they are only allowed to use the accommodation allocated by the organisation. Otherwise they would not be allowed into official shuttles.

Behave or be locked out

He said it was expected that everyone behaves according to the code of conduct, the Constitution, and the guidelines of the EFF.

Malema insisted that everyone should also observe discipline from the chairperson.

“Anyone who behaves outside the guidelines will not see Nasrec. And even if you arrive by mistake and misbehave there, we will take the tag and show you the door,” said Malema.

He also intends to exclude branches that do not meet the minimum requirements from taking part in the conference.

The leader of the red berets also stated that the party is still deliberating on whether to record interviews. This to identify individuals trying to promote factionalism beyond the conference.

He noted that those who do not succeed at the conference often speak ill of the party. And recording interviews might help mitigate this.

Condemned minister for not supporting struggling sneaker brand Drip

Malema also decried the minister of small development business Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. He accused her of not financially supporting Drip sneaker wear brand owner Lekau Sehoana.

Drip is currently facing liquidation. The company has circulated letters this week requesting that all stores be shut down immediately.

He said he was planning a meeting with Sehoana to understand what led to the downfall of the business. Even though he claimed not to be in the right space to inject cash for Drip’s survival.

